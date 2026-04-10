Perth, Western Australia, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL
Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its March 2026 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Thursday, 23 April 2026.
CALL DETAILS
|Australia: Thursday 23 April 2026
Perth – 7:00am
Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am
|Canada: Wednesday 22 April 2026
Vancouver – 4:00pm
Toronto – 7:00pm
|UK: Thursday 23 April 2026
London – 12:00am
Register for the investor webinar at the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f0XhNd81RT2LZFHakssoEw
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 857 8846 8975
For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:
|Location
|Australia
|Singapore
|Canada
|USA
|New Zealand
|United Kingdom
|Dial in Number
|+61 8 7150 1149
+61 3 7018 2005
|+65 3165 1065
|+1 778 907 2071
|+1 669 900 9128
|+64 9 884 6780
|+44 203 901 7895
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kY3Pwqy3
|ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
CAPITAL STRUCTURE:
Ordinary shares: 1,346,377,056
Performance rights: 8,625,981
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
www.perseusmining.com
|DIRECTORS:
Rick Menell
Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Jones
Managing Director & CEO
Amber Banfield
Non-Executive Director
Elissa Cornelius
Non-Executive Director
Dan Lougher
Non-Executive Director
John McGloin
Non-Executive Director
James Rutherford
Non-Executive Director
|CONTACTS:
Craig Jones
Managing Director & CEO
craig.jones@perseusmining.com
Stephen Forman
Investor Relations
+61 484 036 681
stephen.forman@perseusmining.com
Nathan Ryan
Media
+61 420 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au
A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.
This announcement was approved for release by Craig Jones, Managing Director and CEO.