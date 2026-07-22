Perth, Western Australia, July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PERSEUS MINING APPOINTS ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Perth, Western Australia/ July 23, 2026/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is pleased to advise that Mr Thomas (Tommy) McKeith has agreed to join the Board of Perseus in the role of non-executive, independent director and will take up this position with immediate effect.

Tommy is an experienced mining executive, chairman, non-executive director and chair/member of board committees, with over 30 years of mining company leadership, corporate development, project development and exploration experience. Having worked in bulk, base and precious metals across numerous jurisdictions, Tommy brings deep and strategic insights to the board.

Mr McKeith is a geologist with 30 years’ experience in various mine geology, exploration and business development roles. He was formerly Executive Vice President (Growth and International Projects) for Gold Fields Limited, where he was responsible for global greenfields exploration and project development. Mr McKeith was also Chief Executive Officer of Troy Resources and has held Non-Executive Director roles at Sino Gold and Avoca Resources and Chair of Genesis Minerals.

Currently he is Non-Executive Director of Thungela Resources, Arrow Minerals, Evolution Mining and Chairman of Ordell Minerals.

He received his MBA, GDE (Mining and Mineral Engineering) and BSc, Hons (Geology/Earth Science) from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Perseus’s Non-Executive Chairman Rick Menell said:

“"On behalf of the Board of Perseus, I am delighted to welcome Tommy McKeith to the Board of our Company. Tommy’s track record leading global greenfields exploration and growth at Gold Fields, combined with his operational experience as CEO of Troy Resources and his current board roles across the sector, will be invaluable as we advance our growth pipeline, including the Nyanzaga Gold Project, and continue to unlock value from our existing operations.

Tommy's appointment completes an important phase of our Board renewal process, and I look forward to the contribution he will make as Perseus continues to build its position as a leading gold producer on the African continent."

This announcement was approved for release by the Managing Director & CEO, Craig Jones.

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU



CAPITAL STRUCTURE:



Ordinary shares: 1,327,131,493



Performance rights: 8,625,981



REGISTERED OFFICE:



Level 2



437 Roberts Road



Subiaco WA 6008



Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700



www.perseusmining.com DIRECTORS:



Rick Menell



Non-Executive Chairman



Craig Jones



Managing Director & CEO



Amber Banfield



Non-Executive Director



Elissa Cornelius



Non-Executive Director



Dan Lougher



Non-Executive Director



John McGloin



Non-Executive Director



James Rutherford



Non-Executive Director



Tommy McKeith



Non-Executive Director CONTACTS:



Craig Jones



Managing Director & CEO



craig.jones@perseusmining.com



Stephen Forman



Investor Relations



+61 484 036 681



stephen.forman@perseusmining.com



Nathan Ryan



Media Relations



+61 420 582 887



nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au



