Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 31 305 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
2 April 2026Euronext Brussels6 44739.4539.9039.25254 334
 MTF CBOE4 60439.4539.8039.25181 628
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
3 April 2026Euronext Brussels    
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
6 April 2026Euronext Brussels    
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
7 April 2026Euronext Brussels7 00039.2839.8538.60274 960
 MTF CBOE5 00039.2839.8038.65196 400
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
8 April 2026Euronext Brussels5 34441.1341.4540.35219 799
 MTF CBOE2 91041.0841.4540.70119 543
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 31 30539.8241.4538.601 246 663

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 000 shares during the period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
2 April 20261 60039.6939.9539.2063 504
3 April 202600.000.000.000
6 April 202600.000.000.000
7 April 20261 40039.0739.6038.6054 698
8 April 202600.000.000.000
Total3 000   118 202


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
2 April 202600.000.000.000
3 April 202600.000.000.000
6 April 202600.000.000.000
7 April 20261739.9039.9039.90678
8 April 20263 38340.9941.5040.50138 669
Total3 400   139 347

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 22 951 shares.

On 8 April 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 771 735 own shares, or 3.50% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260410E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

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