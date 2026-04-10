Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 31 305 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 2 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 447 39.45 39.90 39.25 254 334 MTF CBOE 4 604 39.45 39.80 39.25 181 628 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 3 April 2026 Euronext Brussels — MTF CBOE — MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 6 April 2026 Euronext Brussels — MTF CBOE — MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 7 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 7 000 39.28 39.85 38.60 274 960 MTF CBOE 5 000 39.28 39.80 38.65 196 400 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 8 April 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 344 41.13 41.45 40.35 219 799 MTF CBOE 2 910 41.08 41.45 40.70 119 543 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 31 305 39.82 41.45 38.60 1 246 663

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 000 shares during the period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 April 2026 to 8 April 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 2 April 2026 1 600 39.69 39.95 39.20 63 504 3 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 6 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 7 April 2026 1 400 39.07 39.60 38.60 54 698 8 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 3 000 118 202





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 2 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 3 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 6 April 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 7 April 2026 17 39.90 39.90 39.90 678 8 April 2026 3 383 40.99 41.50 40.50 138 669 Total 3 400 139 347

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 22 951 shares.

On 8 April 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 771 735 own shares, or 3.50% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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