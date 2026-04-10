Green Thumb Industries Releases Social Impact Report

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries , today released its Social Impact Report. The 2025 Social Impact Report spotlights Green Thumb’s continued efforts to drive progress across four key pillars of the Company’s “Growing For Good” program: Community Engagement, Inclusion & Belonging, Restorative Justice, and Environmental Stewardship. The full report can be viewed at Social Impact Report - Green Thumb Industries.

“Our commitment to community impact is driven by the dedication of our people,” said Green Thumb President Anthony Georgiadis. “We believe in giving back to the communities that have welcomed us, and our team members lead the way by identifying and supporting initiatives at a local level. From expungement clinics to donation drives at RISE Dispensaries to partnerships with local shelters, we are dedicated to investing in programs that create meaningful impact.”

Throughout 2025, Green Thumb and its 5,000 team members worked together, including a combined 650 volunteer hours, to create significant, lasting change in the communities it serves. Highlights from the Company’s latest Social Impact Report include:

Community Engagement: Raised more than $1.4 million for non-profit partners supporting critical initiatives such as criminal justice reform, veterans’ well-being, and care for cancer patients.

Raised more than $1.4 million for non-profit partners supporting critical initiatives such as criminal justice reform, veterans’ well-being, and care for cancer patients. Inclusion & Belonging: Shaped inclusion and belonging through Employee Resource Group (ERG) hosted cultural and wellness programming.

Shaped inclusion and belonging through Employee Resource Group (ERG) hosted cultural and wellness programming. Restorative Justice: Assisted more than 130 individuals in clearing their records of cannabis-related crimes through five expungement clinics.

Assisted more than 130 individuals in clearing their records of cannabis-related crimes through five expungement clinics. Environmental Stewardship: Led innovations that improved operational efficiency and minimized environmental impact, reducing energy consumption by 3,330 MWh and avoiding 2,220 tons of C02e, equivalent to taking 515 cars off the street and planting 36,500 trees.

To learn more about Green Thumb’s “Growing For Good” program and to view the full 2025 Social Impact Report, please visit www.gtigrows.com/social-impact.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) is a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products, some of which are licensed, including RYTHM, Dogwalkers, incredibles, Beboe, &Shine, Doctor Solomon’s and Good Green. Green Thumb also owns and operates RISE Dispensaries, a rapidly growing national retail chain with over 100 locations. Green Thumb serves millions of patients and customers each year with a mission to promote well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities it serves. Established in 2014, Green Thumb has manufacturing facilities and retail stores across 14 U.S. markets, employing approximately 5,000 people. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com.

Green Thumb Investor Contact:

Andy Grossman

EVP, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@gtigrows.com

310-622-8257

Green Thumb Media Contact:

GTI Communications

media@gtigrows.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.