Amaero Signs Supplier Agreement With A $7.8 Million Order For Titanium Powders

MCDONALD, Tenn., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTCX:AMROF) (“Amaero” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilized by the defense, space, and aviation industries, is pleased to announce that it has entered a Master Purchasing Agreement (“Agreement”) that includes a Purchase Order for titanium alloy powders with a value of A$7.8 million1.

Highlights

The Agreement includes a Minimum Commitment with a value A$7.8 million. The Minimum Commitment reflects equal quarterly shipments from July 2026 to June 2027.

Customer is a private equity-backed manufacturing technology and advanced materials business.

Customer may increase the order to exceed Minimum Commitment of titanium powder by submitting additional Purchase Orders. Customer expects that orders in FY2027 will exceed the Minimum Commitment.

Amaero plans to increase titanium powder production in FY2027 by approximately 100% over FY2026.





With increase in 3D printing equipment installations, Amaero is experiencing strong demand for titanium alloy powders. The demand is driven by accelerating adoption of additive manufacturing across defense, aerospace, medical, consumer and civilian firearms markets. Powder demand for laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) is focused on mature and high production rate gas atomized and plasma atomized powder production technology.

With two advanced EIGA Premium atomizers commissioned and a 3rd expected to be commissioned in June, Amaero has commissioned the largest capacity and the lowest unit cost U.S. domestic production of refractory and titanium alloy spherical powders.

Applications in defense, space and nuclear are also driving demand for refractory alloy spherical powders. Amaero has orders in the current quarter to atomize five (5) different high-value refractory alloys.

Hank J. Holland, Amaero’s Chairman and CEO, commented:

“Commercial activity across both segments of Amaero’s business is strong. We are excited to secure a contract for titanium powder shipments in FY2027 that approximates total titanium powder sales in FY2026. We have been advancing numerous titanium powder opportunities over the past 6-12 months with several opportunities potentially exceeding 100 tonnes of annual demand. We are also advancing a strategic contract for refractory powder development that we expect to finalize by the end of the fiscal year. Finally, strong momentum in PM-HIP manufacturing and notable progress toward production contracts continues. We are excited to finish FY2026 with strong performance and expect to enter FY2027 with strong bookings and revenue visibility.”

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Chairman and CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Amaero Ltd

Hank J. Holland

Chairman and CEO

hank.holland@amaeroinc.com

Media & Investor Enquiries in Australia

Jane Morgan

Director

jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

Media & Investor Enquiries in United States

Shannon Devine

MZ Group

amaero@mzgroup.us



About Amaero

Amaero Ltd (ASX:3DA, OTC:AMROF) is an dual listed ASX and OTC-listed company with manufacturing and corporate headquarters located in Tennessee, U.S. Amaero is a leading U.S. domestic producer of high-value refractory and titanium alloy powders for additive and advanced manufacturing of components utilised by the defense, space, aviation, and medical industries. The technical and manufacturing team brings decades of experience and know-how with pioneering work in gas atomization of refractory and titanium alloys. The Company has commissioned advanced gas atomization technology with an industry leading yield of AM powder. The Company is also a leader in PM-HIP (Powder Metallurgy Hot Isostatic Pressing) manufacturing of large, near-net-shape powder parts with forged-equivalent material properties and microstructure for a variety of alloys. PM-HIP manufacturing is helping alleviate the strained domestic supply chain for large scale castings and forgings.