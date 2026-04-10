Cloud Computing Magazine Names US Signal a 2026 Product of the Year Award Winner

Grand Rapids, Michigan, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Signal announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded US Signal OpenCloud a 2026 Product of the Year Award, presented by Cloud Computing Magazine.

OpenCloud was recognized for delivering a modern infrastructure platform designed to give organizations greater control, predictable economics, and flexibility in how they build and operate cloud environments. Built on open-source technology, OpenCloud enables enterprises and managed service providers to reduce dependency on proprietary platforms while supporting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies.

“OpenCloud was designed to give customers a clear path forward as cloud strategies continue to evolve,” said Daniel Watts, Chief Executive Officer at US Signal. “Organizations are looking for more flexibility, better cost control, and infrastructure that aligns with how they actually operate. This recognition reinforces the value of delivering a platform that supports those priorities without added complexity.”

“Congratulations to US Signal on earning a Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “US Signal OpenCloud stands out as a truly innovative solution — helping to drive meaningful transformation through cloud computing and communications. I’m excited to see what US Signal delivers in 2026 and the years ahead.”

For more information and to view the schedule of upcoming TMC and TMCnet awards, please visit www.tmcnet.com/awards.

About US Signal

US Signal is a national digital infrastructure provider, delivering network, colocation, cloud, and data protection services across a growing footpring of data centers and fiber assets. With a track record of operational excellence and customer-first delivery, US Signal empowers hyperscale, enterprise, and service provider customers with scalable, secure infrastructure solutions built for the demands of tomorrow. Follow US Signal on LinkedIn and YouTube for up to date industry information.

About Cloud Computing Magazine:

Cloud Computing magazine is the industry's definitive source for all things cloud - from public, community, hybrid and private cloud to security and business continuity, and everything in between. This quarterly magazine published by TMC assesses the most important developments in cloud computing not only as they relate to IT, but to the business landscape as a whole.

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Contact Info



Katy Smith

klsmith@ussignal.com

+1 866-274-4625

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