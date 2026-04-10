NewtekOne, Inc. Pays Off and Expects to Terminate Revolving Lines of Credit at Holding Company Subsidiary

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) (“NewtekOne” or the “Company”) announced that its subsidiary Newtek ALP Holdings has paid down to $0 two credit facilities that it had used to fund originations of Alternative Loan Program or ALP loans (also referred to as C&I longer amortizing loans (“C&I LA loans”)). Going forward, NewtekOne’s bank subsidiary, Newtek Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), will be originating C&I LA loans and funding them with deposits. As has been the Company’s practice since launching the C&I LA loans business in 2019, NewtekOne intends to continue to securitize C&I LA loans on a regular basis and intends to do so from the Bank’s balance sheet.

Newtek ALP Holdings paid off and terminated the Capital One (“COF”) facility in March and expects to terminate the Deutsche Bank (“DB”) facility by the end of April. The DB and COF facilities ended 2025 with combined outstanding balances of approximately $185 million and now have $0 outstanding following the Newtek ALP Holdings’ January 2026 securitization backed by C&I LA loans. The NALP Business Loan Trust 2026-1 securitization represented the Company’s fourth asset-backed securitization secured by C&I LA loans and was NewtekOne’s 17th and largest rated securitization.

“Deutsche Bank and Capital One have been fantastic partners,” said Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman of NewtekOne. “We cannot thank them enough for supporting the growth of our C&I LA loans business, which has become an important component of NewtekOne’s offering of business and financial solutions and one of the key aspects of our financial performance. Since its founding in 1998, NewtekOne has demonstrated its ability to adapt as conditions evolve while staying laser focused on our long-standing mission to help independent business owners in the United States become more successful by providing them with business and financial solutions that support revenue growth, lower expenses, and reduced risk.”

Mr. Sloane continued, “Our C&I LA loan is a great example of NewtekOne supporting independent business owners because we believe the C&I LA loan can be a more favorable option to other financing alternatives such as traditional bank loans or merchant cash advance. Our C&I LA loans are structured to amortize over 10 to 25 years with no balloon payment risk and commercially viable rates; the 10-to-25-year terms create lower monthly payments than a borrower could experience with alternative financing options that are structured with shorter maturities, higher rates, and/or balloon payments. Put simply, we offer independent business owners an affordable business loan that can help them grow revenue, lower expenses, and reduce risk.”

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: Banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com)

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.