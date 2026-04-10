Why Lenders Are Lining Up Behind Near-Production Gold

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider.com News Commentary — Central banks purchased roughly 850 tonnes of gold in 2025 and are on pace to match that volume in 2026, with previously inactive buyers across Asia broadening the demand base for the first time in years[1]. That structural accumulation has coincided with 17 consecutive months of reserve additions by China's central bank alone, underscoring sovereign conviction in bullion as a strategic hedge[2]. For development stage miners, this institutional floor has reshaped how capital evaluates near production assets, and companies like Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), Minera Alamos (TSXV: MAI) (OTCQX: MAIFF), TRX Gold (NYSE-A: TRX) (TSX: TRX), Vista Gold (NYSE-A: VGZ) (TSX: VGZ), and Fuerte Metals (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF).

Wall Street's biggest names now see gold finishing 2026 between $5,000 and $6,000 an ounce, with J.P. Morgan, UBS, and Goldman Sachs all pointing to de-dollarization and persistent safe haven demand as the core drivers[3]. Meanwhile, the World Gold Council warns that new discoveries are drying up and mine development timelines keep stretching longer, which puts a premium on capital-disciplined developers with production-linked financing already in place[4].

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) just secured a binding term sheet for a gold loan facility worth up to US$25 million from Monetary Metals, backed by up to 6,000 ounces of gold. The company also locked in a fully committed $3.0 million convertible debenture financing led by a long-term significant shareholder. The two deals give Lake Victoria Gold both near-term working capital and a funded path toward production at its Imwelo Gold Project in Tanzania.

The gold loan is non-dilutive and production-linked. Repayment is made in gold ounces, not cash, so the facility scales naturally with output. The convertible debenture carries a 5.0% annual interest rate, converts at $0.31 per share, and includes half-warrants exercisable at $0.40. For a company at this stage, the structure is designed to move development forward without flooding the market with new shares.

"This financing allows us to immediately accelerate work programs on the ground at Imwelo and advance key initiatives across both Imwelo and Tembo without delay," said Marc Cernovitch, CEO of Lake Victoria Gold. "With capital now in place, our focus is on execution, progressing engineering, advancing site activities, and moving Imwelo toward development. At the same time, the Monetary Metals facility provides a clear pathway to larger-scale project financing, supporting our objective of bringing Imwelo into production."

The financing builds on strong momentum across Lake Victoria Gold's Tanzanian portfolio. The company also recently announced that Tanzania's government has formally begun incorporating its statutory 16% free carried interest in the Tembo mining licences, a required regulatory step that signals the project is advancing through the country's established framework. Lake Victoria Gold is also finalizing a binding agreement with Nyati Resources, a well-established Tanzanian mining operator, to begin toll milling at Tembo. That deal would allow the company to process material through an existing facility, opening a path to early cash flow without heavy upfront capital spending.

At Imwelo, the project confirmed gold recovery rates of up to approximately 97% using conventional methods. A completed drill program at Area C returned grades including 11.88 g/t gold over 1.33 metres, and geotechnical studies supported consolidation into a single open pit design. The Tembo Project separately returned surface grades up to 35.45 g/t gold from artisanal sampling.

Lake Victoria Gold holds a 100% interest in both projects, counts Barrick Gold among its strategic investors, and has a management, director, and strategic partners group that collectively owns more than 60% of outstanding shares.

NOTE: For a Cautionary Note on Production Decision, please see the Disclaimer below.

Read this and more news for Lake Victoria Gold at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Minera Alamos (TSXV: MAI) (OTCQX: MAIFF) has executed a term sheet for a US$75 million revolving credit facility with Scotiabank and National Bank of Canada, strengthening the company's balance sheet for growth while enabling repayment of the existing gold prepayment facility.

"We are immensely proud to partner with two tier-1 Canadian banks and global mining finance leaders," said Darren Blasutti, EVP Corporate Development of Minera Alamos. "This US$75 million Revolver will provide us with lower cost debt financing, and combined with our strong working capital position, will allow us to advance our high-quality pipeline of permitted U.S. growth projects without equity dilution. Following closing, the initial drawdown under the Revolver will enable the repayment of the existing gold prepayment facility which will give our investors more meaningful participation to current high gold prices."

The facility carries a three-year term and bears interest at Term SOFR plus a margin of 3.25% to 4.25% based on the total net debt-to-EBITDA ratio. Minera Alamos intends to use the initial drawdown to repay the Auramet gold prepayment facility, a US$25 million facility originally entered into in October 2025 as part of the Nevada asset acquisition from Equinox Gold. Both banks' credit committees have approved the term sheet, with closing subject to execution of definitive agreements.

TRX Gold (NYSE-A: TRX) (TSX: TRX) has reported robust metallurgical results and a significant expansion of its processing plant scope at the Buckreef Gold Project in Tanzania, moving beyond the scope outlined in a PEA released back in May 2025.

"The continued positive metallurgical results and recently improved recovery rates at our operations have provided us with a much better understanding of the deposit," said Stephen Mullowney, CEO of TRX Gold. "This combined with the ability to develop a much larger processing plant alongside anticipated higher gold prices going forward, has led us to significantly increase the scope of the Buckreef Gold expansion. When all is said and done, we anticipate higher gold production, which should lead to higher revenue and EBITDA, and a significantly more valuable mining project at Buckreef Gold versus the May 2025 PEA. With a strengthened balance sheet, robust cash position, minimal debt and strong financial results, we are really well positioned to execute on this larger expansion using internally generated cashflow."

Metallurgical test work returned recovery rates of 89% to 92%, above the 88% assumed in the PEA. Based on these results, TRX Gold has specified a SAG/ball mill combination of 3,500+ tonnes per day for the new processing plant, exceeding the PEA's 3,000 tpd assumption. The existing 2,000 tpd plant will continue operating in parallel following upgrades expected to be completed in Q4 2026. An updated PEA incorporating the revised processing capacity is expected in Q4 2026.

Vista Gold (NYSE-A: VGZ) (TSX: VGZ) has reported its 2025 financial results and provided a project update on the Mt Todd gold project in Australia's Northern Territory, with cash of $13.6 million at year-end 2025.

"2025 was a pivotal year for our company," said Frederick H. Earnest, President and CEO of Vista Gold. "The completion of the new Mt Todd Feasibility Study in July 2025 was a defining moment for the Mt Todd gold project and Vista, demonstrating an achievable path to near-term production that significantly lowers initial capital costs."

The company reported a consolidated net loss of $7.5 million, or $0.06 per share, for 2025. The Mt Todd Feasibility Study was completed in July 2025, outlining an achievable path to near-term production centered on a smaller initial operation with higher-grade feed, lower initial capital costs, and contract services to reduce risk. Detailed engineering and design are targeted to begin in 2027, initiating an approximately 27-month period culminating in first gold. Vista Gold recently completed an equity raise to support permitting advancement and the build-out of its Australian organization.

Fuerte Metals (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF) has commenced a 40,000-metre drilling program at the Coffee Gold Project in Canada's Yukon Territory, targeting resource conversion ahead of a Feasibility Study due in late 2026.

"The Coffee Project has been a transformative acquisition for Fuerte," said Tim Warman, CEO of Fuerte Metals. "We are rapidly advancing the project towards a construction decision in early 2027. This drilling program is an integral part of that process and is aimed at building up the Measured and Indicated resource base for inclusion in the Feasibility Study currently underway."

Coffee hosts 3.0 million ounces of gold in open-pit heap-leach Measured and Indicated resources and 0.8 million ounces Inferred, located approximately 130 kilometres south of Dawson within the Tintina Gold Province. The initial focus is the Supremo Extension zone, among the highest-grade portions of the deposit, where drilling density is lower and the resource is largely classified as Inferred. Fuerte Metals aims to convert a significant portion to the Indicated category for inclusion in the Feasibility Study, targeting a construction decision in early 2027.

FURTHER READING: https://equity-insider.com/2025/04/14/with-funding-commitments-in-place-a-gold-mine-is-being-built-and-this-stock-is-still-under-0-20/

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