Hadrian Named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Adversarial Exposure Validation

AMSTERDAM, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hadrian, the agentic AI offensive security platform, today announced it has been named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Adversarial Exposure Validation, published 24 March 2026.

“AEV as a market category replaces breach and attack simulation (BAS) and automated penetration testing and red teaming technology from the 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle (Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2023). AEV technologies provide automated execution of both simplified and/or extensible attack scenarios. Results data from an executed attack scenario is used for various outcomes, such as validating a theoretical exposure as real, automating frequent controls testing, improving preventive security posture or improving detection and response capabilities.”

Hadrian was identified as a Representative Vendor for the Hadrian Platform. We believe this recognition validates the approach we've championed since day one: continuous, autonomous validation from the attacker's perspective, powered by agentic AI.

"Security teams have been forced to make decisions based on theoretical risk for too long," said Rogier Fischer, "We feel Being named in the Gartner Market Guide for Adversarial Exposure Validation reinforces what we hear from our customers every day. They need proof of what's exploitable, not another list of what might be. We believe AEV is the validation layer that makes CTEM programs actionable, and Hadrian is built to deliver it."

“By 2029, 60% of organizations will have adopted a structured exposure validation practice as part of CTEM, with AEV technologies and managed service providers serving as primary enablers.”

The full report can be found here . To see Hadrian's approach to Adversarial Exposure Validation in action, visit hadrian.io or book a demo.

Gartner, Market Guide for Adversarial Exposure Validation, By Dhivya Poole , Mitchell Schneider , Eric Ahlm , 24 March 2026

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About Hadrian

Hadrian's end-to-end offensive security platform combines continuous attack surface discovery, agentic penetration testing, and adversarial exposure validation. Powered by autonomous AI agents trained by elite hackers, the platform continuously discovers exposed assets, validates exploitability through real attack scenarios, and prioritizes findings based on proven business impact. Trusted by enterprises globally, Hadrian enables security teams to see their organization through the eyes of an attacker, 24/7. Learn more at hadrian.io.

Media contact:

Elizabeth Safran

Looking Glass Public Relations

408-348-1214

e.liz@lookingglasspr.com