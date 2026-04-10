Trident Digital Tech Holdings and Ripple Strategy Holding Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Co-Build a Stablecoin Payment System for Africa Market

SINGAPORE, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ("Trident", Nasdaq: TDTH), a Singapore-based leader in digital transformation and Web 3.0 activation, today announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Ripple Strategy Holding ("Ripple Strategy"). Under this agreement, Ripple Strategy will provide Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin technology and Ripple’s blockchain-based payment infrastructure to support TDTH’s Africa project, specifically to fulfil Trident Africa Technology Initiatives.

Strategic Background

Rebuilding Ghana’s Payment Infrastructure: A Blockchain Platform Introducing RLUSD Settlement for the MSMEs Economy

A new blockchain infrastructure company TDTH is addressing this gap by introducing a crypto-enabled settlement layer anchored by RLUSD, designed specifically for MSMEs and underbanked markets across Ghana to deploy a blockchain-powered modified tax collection and reporting system. TDTH is building a parallel settlement infrastructure, one that is faster, programmable, and accessible without reliance on legacy banking systems.

The model is straightforward yet powerful:

There are approximately 2.1 million MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) onboard onto a unified digital platform

Modified tax obligations are calculated, tracked, and settled via blockchain-enabled payments

The platform aggregates and remits tax payments directly on behalf of businesses to the government



This effectively transforms TDTH into a national-level financial and revenue driven digital technology infrastructure partner, embedding itself into:

Government revenue systems

Digitization of MSME Operations/Formalizing the Informal Sector

National digital transformation initiatives



RLUSD Empowering Ghana’s Digital Payments Ecosystem

Through this strategic cooperation with Ripple, TDTH will operationalize RLUSD settlement capabilities, transitioning from strategic intent to full-scale execution. TDTH had previously outlined plans to secure regulatory approvals for stablecoin operations across multiple African markets, with phased pilot rollouts targeted for mid-2026. This partnership now accelerates that vision by unlocking digital dollar liquidity, enhancing cross-border payments, and addressing persistent local currency constraints.

At the core of this initiative is the creation of a transparent, low-cost, and instant USD/GHS foreign exchange market, enabled by RLUSD/GHS liquidity pools seeded by partner banks and supported by access to global USD liquidity.

The platform is designed to ease business planning and strategy by providing predictable exchange rates, real-time settlement, and continuous (24/7) access to liquidity, removing traditional banking hour limitations. Leveraging Ripple’s global payments network spanning over 90 markets, the system enables real-time inter-zonal financial reporting and cross-border transaction visibility.

In addition, programmable payment capabilities, powered by smart contract integration introduce automation into financial operations. This includes compliance-triggered settlements, automated tax deductions, automated loan deductions and other embedded financial processes that enhance transparency and reduce administrative burdens.

Beyond payments, the RLUSD framework strengthens the broader financial ecosystem by:

Facilitating access to credit through improved transaction histories and data visibility

Driving increased profitability for MSMEs through lower transaction costs and faster cash cycles

Expanding wallet-based financial access, enabling individuals and businesses to participate in the digital economy without requiring traditional bank accounts



Ultimately, this initiative strengthens market linkages, supports intra-African and global trade, and advances inclusive economic growth by integrating informal businesses into formal financial systems.

Management Commentary

"Our focus is to build real-world financial infrastructure for Africa to transact and comply seamlessly through this strategic cooperation with Ripple Strategy — integrating RLUSD’s compliant stablecoin technology. By integrating with government revenue mobilisation systems and high-performing private sector business ecosystems, we are embedding ourselves into core economic flows; not as a speculative platform, but as a scalable, regulated, and utility-driven payment network that empower global trade and liquidity flows. We believe this partnership will open the door to the global digital economy for millions of unbanked citizens across Africa."

— Lim Soon Huat - Founder, Chairman & CEO, Trident Digital Tech Holdings

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TDTH), "Trident", a Singapore-based catalyst for digital transformation and Web 3.0 activation, 9th April 2026 announced it had signed a 50/50 Joint Venture (JV) agreement with Aliska Business Advisory and Research Limited ("Aliska"), a Ghana-based strategic financial advisory and technology services firm. The JV entity, Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd., will aim to jointly develop and commercialize proprietary digital technology solutions for the public and private sectors across Ghana and West Africa.

Media Contact

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. | Investor Relations | ir@tridentdigital.com

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including but not limited to regulatory approval timelines, market conditions, and counterparty performance.