Coupa to Host Intake & Orchestration Workshop at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit 2026





London, 10 April 2026 – Coupa will host The Guide to Intake & Orchestration workshop at Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit on 22 April 2026. Led by Tricia Miller, SVP of Product Marketing and Chief Evangelist at Coupa, the session will explore how Intake Management and Orchestration are challenging traditional paradigms and becoming the primary catalysts for procurement innovation. Attendees will discover how to bridge the gap between goals and execution by turning their procurement function into a streamlined, automated power centre. The workshop takes place on 22nd April at 2:00 pm CDT.

Beyond Source-to-Pay: the rise of orchestration

Intake and orchestration software has rapidly evolved from a "nice-to-have" tool into a critical engine for business alignment. It acts as the "Digital Front Door", ensuring that every request, from a simple office supply order to a complex multi-year service contract, is captured, categorised and routed correctly from the very first click.

The workshop will teach attendees how to streamline intake and orchestration, critical for aligning procurement with broader business objectives. This workshop provides practical approaches to intake management, process orchestration and workflow optimisation.

Matching AI to your maturity journey

A highlight of the session will be insights from Tricia Miller. As one of the leading voices in procurement, her insights will provide vital resources for attendees. Tricia has spoken on a number of topics, including the Procurement Maturity Curve. She explained how one of the most common pitfalls in AI adoption is a mismatch between tech investment and organisational readiness.

"We as procurement leaders have to be very thoughtful about where we are on that maturity journey and then make the right bets based on that," Tricia says.

By recognising where inefficiencies lie, leaders can decide whether to deploy predictive AI or autonomous agents to ensure they get the most "bang for the buck" sooner rather than later.

Coupa has been recognised as a leader in this department by a number of organisations, including Procurement Magazine.

"We launched our Smart Intake & Orchestration solution to address the critical need for an intuitive, compliant experience for businesses of all sizes," said Salvatore Lombardo, Coupa Chief Product and Technology Officer. "Coupa's holistic approach and AI-native platform advantage have allowed us to rapidly deliver scalable solutions that accelerate time-to-value and ensure compliance from the very first step of the spend process."

Meet the speaker

Tricia Miller is a high-impact global procurement executive with deep experience in international sourcing, digital transformation and building high-performing teams. She has managed US$10bn in annual spend and consistently delivers strong value through strategic supplier partnerships and operational excellence.

A trusted leader and frequent industry speaker, she highlights procurement as a strategic value differentiator and shares insights from her transformation journey.

While digitising the Source-to-Pay (S2P) process was the goal of the last decade, the next frontier in procurement is not just about having data—it is about how that data enters the system. At Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The US Summit, attendees will gain practical insights into how intake and orchestration are redefining the future of S2P innovation.

Register your interest for The Guide to Intake & Orchestration workshop, as well as the summit here .

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

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About Procurement Magazine

Procurement Magazine connects the leading procurement executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the procurement community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE brings together the people driving innovation and resilience across global supply chains. It's where senior executives, rising talent and industry experts come together to tackle today's challenges and explore tomorrow's opportunities.

This global hybrid event series features in-depth talks, practical workshops and candid conversations on everything from digital transformation and supplier partnerships to logistics, sustainability and risk management.

Whether you join in person or online, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is a space to exchange ideas, gain practical insights and build the connections that move the industry forward.