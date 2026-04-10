The size of the RIKB 26 1015 series after the exchange auction on April 10, 2026 is 82,320,064,105 (nominal value).
Size of RIKB 26 1015
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
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April 10, 2026 07:30 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Series RIKB 27 0415RIKB 38 0215Settlement Date 04/15/202604/15/2026Total Amount Allocated (MM) 8,0283,300All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.130/7.86097.000/6.870Total Number of Bids...Read More
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April 09, 2026 11:31 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
SeriesRIKV 26 0715RIKV 26 0916ISINIS0000038735IS0000038974Maturity Date07/15/202609/16/2026Auction Date04/13/202604/13/2026Settlement Date04/15/202604/15/2026 On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and...Read More