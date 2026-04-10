AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | March 2026

Milwaukee, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

March YTD - March Beginning



Inventory 2026 2025 %Chg 2026 2025 %Chg March 2026 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 9,883 10,977 -10.0 20,974 23,136 -9.3 63,228 40 < 100 HP 3,789 3,758 0.8 9,396 9,409 -0.1 24,777 100+ HP 1,164 1,540 -24.4 2,883 3,861 -25.3 6,465 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 14,836 16,275 -8.8 33,253 36,406 -8.7 94,470 4WD Farm Tractors 225 301 -25.2 455 535 -15.0 536 Total Farm Tractors 15,061 16,576 -9.1 33,708 36,941 -8.8 95,006 Self-Prop Combines 180 241 -25.3 502 520 -3.5 794







The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.



Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.



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