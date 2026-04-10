AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | March 2026

 | Source: Association of Equipment Manufacturers Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Milwaukee, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

                  March          YTD - March    Beginning

Inventory 		 
 20262025%Chg     2026 2025%Chg March 2026 
2WD Farm Tractors          
< 40 HP 9,88310,977-10.0 20,974 23,136   -9.363,228 
40 < 100 HP 3,7893,758   0.8 9,396 9,409-0.124,777 
100+ HP 1,1641,540-24.4 2,883 3,861-25.36,465 
Total 2WD Farm Tractors  14,836 16,275 -8.8 33,253  36,406-8.794,470 
4WD Farm Tractors225301-25.2 455 535-15.0536 
Total Farm Tractors15,06116,576-9.1 33,708 36,941-8.895,006 
Self-Prop Combines180241-25.3 502 520-3.5794 



The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Restricted Information from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

 

            









    

        
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