EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC : 2025 ANNUAL RESULTS

2025 ANNUAL RESULTS

Annual revenue up 9% to €168 million

Roll-out of the Group’s strategy: Sales of proprietary products up 20%, accounting for 35% of revenue Internationalisation: 42% of revenue generated outside France

Continued implementation of the Group’s strategic plan





Paris, April 10, 2026 – 5:45 pm

Eurobio Scientific (FR0013240934, ALERS, éligible PEA-PME), ), a leading French group in in vitro medical diagnostics and life sciences, today presents its consolidated annual results for 2025, prepared under French GAAP and approved by the company's Board of Directors, which met on April 9, 2026.

Eurobio Scientific’s 2025 annual results reflect the Group’s ability to execute its strategic plan for the growth of proprietary products and internationalisation.

in €m 2025 conso 2024 conso Change Revenue 168.3 154.2 9% R&D grants and CIR 0.7 0.7 0 Total operating income 169 154.9 9% Cost of goods sold -91.7 -82.7 11% Gross operating margin 77.3 72.2 7% Impact of disposal of stock allocated to PPA 0 -0.3 Gross margin 77.3 71.9 8% Research and development expenses -4.6 -4.6 0% Marketing and sales expenses -34.3 -29.4 17% General and administrative expenses -18.7 -16.1 16% Operating income

(excl. PPA and goodwill amortization and allocation of PPA inventory) 19.7 22.1 -11% Amortization of intangible assets resulting from PPA -5.1 -4.7 9% Amortization of goodwill -3.8 -3.7 3% Operating income 10.8 13.3 - 19% Amortization of non-PPA intangible assets -7.7 -5.5 40% EBITDA excl. allocation of PPA inventory 27.4 27.7 -1% Net financial income -2.9 -5.6 - Net exceptional income - -1.4 - Taxes -2.9 -2.3 - Net income 4.9 4.0 22% Cash 20.7 23.1 Financial debt excluding finance leases -7.9 -3.6 EB Development current account -12.4 -23.4 Shareholders' equity 183.9 178.7

9% growth in revenue and increased sales of proprietary products

Eurobio Scientific reported revenue of €168 million at the end of December 2025, compared with €154.2 million at the end of December 2024, representing an increase of 9%. On a comparable pro forma basis, i.e. excluding scope effects related to acquisitions, growth stood at +2.3%.

The scope effects for 2025 are detailed as follows:

€4.9 million relating to the inclusion of a share of revenue of the EndoPredict® and Prolaris® ranges acquired on August 1, 2024;

€0.9 million relating to the acquisition of Quimark, also a distributor of EndoPredict® and Prolaris® in Italy, on March 1, 2025;

€4.1 million related to the acquisition of the Life Sciences unit of Voden Medical Instruments Spa in Italy, on July 1, 2025.





On a comparable basis, the €3.6 million increase in turnover is mainly attributable to growth in France (+€5.2 million), driven by certain non-recurring factors such as the Chikungunya and Dengue outbreaks in the overseas territories, as well as the extension of certain tenders in the Transplantation sector, which maintained business volumes in this segment with the One Lambda product range. Revenue from the GenDx subsidiary stood at €33.5 million, representing a 9% increase in 2025.

Business at certain European subsidiaries declined following the discontinuation of certain distribution ranges.

Overall, growth in proprietary products stands at 20% compared with the 2024 financial year, outperforming the Group’s total growth. Consequently, the share of proprietary products continues to rise, reaching nearly 35% of revenue in 2025 compared with around 32% in 2024.

Stable results reflecting pressure on margins and difficulties faced by certain European subsidiaries

The gross margin stood at 45.5% in 2025, a slight decline of 0.8 percentage points compared with the 2024 financial year. Approximately 0.4 percentage points are attributable to the effects of the reorganisation of the Group’s operations in Germany, which led to the closure of the site dedicated to the EndoPredict® and Prolaris® ranges—whose production has been repatriated to France—as well as the closure of the sales office in Munich. The remainder is mainly due to structural pressure on prices, particularly in France, owing to reimbursement policies resulting in a gradual erosion of gross margins for players in the sector.

Research and Development expenditure remained stable at €4.6 million. This represents approximately 8% of proprietary revenue. The Group is maintaining its strategy of sustained innovation in transplantation, focusing on HLA typing and post-transplant monitoring, notably with the launch of NGSengine® 4.0, the NGSgo-ProntoFLX prototype and the IVDR certification of NGSgo®-ProntoAmp. For other diagnostic product families, the Group continued to strengthen its portfolio of proprietary products and diagnostic solutions through a combination of targeted launches, regulatory advancements and strategic partnerships. In particular, the Group accelerated the development and market launch of proprietary molecular biology tests, notably by obtaining IVDR certifications for several key products (including EBX073 for dermatophytes), enabling their transition from limited use in research to clinical use and broader access to regulated European markets.

Marketing and sales expenses amounted to €34.2 million, an increase of €4.8 million, of which €3.7 million was due to changes in scope and €1.1 million (i.e. 4.8%) was linked to the significant strengthening, since the end of the 2024 financial year, of the sales and marketing teams at Group and subsidiary level to enhance the monitoring of proprietary products.

General and administrative expenses amounted to €18.7 million, an increase of €2.6 million, of which €1.1 million was due to changes in scope and €1.5 million (i.e. 10%) was mainly attributable to non-recurring costs (reorganisation costs of €0.3 million; costs related to the distribution of bonus shares following the completion of the takeover bid; other expenses of €0.6 million; other non-recurring costs of €0.3 million).

Thus, as at December 31, 2025, EBITDA stood at €27.4 million, a level comparable to that of 2024. Excluding PPA amortisation and the allocation of the PPA inventory, operating income amounted to €19.7 million, compared with €22.1 million in 2024.

The financial result is negative at €-2.9 million, mainly due to the servicing of financial debt owed to EB Development.

Net profit therefore stands at €4.9 million as at December 31, 2025, compared with €4 million as at December 31,2025.

Free cash flow remains stable at €6 million

Cash flows from operating activities amounted to €18.9 million. Cash flows from investing activities included a net outflow of €12.9 million, mainly attributable to non-organic factors. This resulted in free cash flow of €6 million.

At the end of December 2025, Eurobio Scientific had cash and cash equivalents of €20.6 million, with financial debt (excluding finance leases) of €10.1 million and current accounts amounting to €12.4 million, resulting in a net cash position of -€1.9 million.

Seegene Distribution Agreement

Eurobio Scientific reminds that it has been in partnership with the South Korean company Seegene since 2011 under a distribution agreement that generated approximately €48 million in revenue for the 2025 financial year.

As stated in the Half-Yearly Financial Report as at June 30, 2025, Seegene has indicated its wish to enter the French market directly from 1 January 2027.

However, as provided for in our distribution agreement, Eurobio Scientific may, with Seegene’s consent, continue to fulfil its private commercial contracts entered into prior to the agreement’s expiry date for a maximum period of three years, as well as its public contracts for the duration of the tender awards. The parties are therefore continuing discussions to define the terms of this transition in accordance with the contractual provisions and the regulations in force.

Continuation of strategic deployment

Eurobio Scientific is continuing to implement its key strategic priorities: the development of proprietary products, international expansion and the opening up of new markets. These three priorities are designed to enable the Group to grow, increasing both its turnover and its margins.

Next date

Annual general meeting: June 18, 2026

About Eurobio Scientific







Eurobio Scientific is a major player in the field of specialty in vitro diagnostics. It is involved in everything from research to the marketing of diagnostic tests in the fields of transplantation, immunology, and infectious diseases, and offers reagents for research laboratories, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. With its numerous partnerships and strong hospital presence, Eurobio Scientific has its own extensive distribution network and a portfolio of proprietary products. The Group has approximately 320 employees, four production units based in the Paris region, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United States, and subsidiaries in Milan, Italy; Dorking, Great Britain; Sissach, Switzerland; Bünde, Germany; Antwerp, Belgium; and Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Eurobio Scientific's reference shareholder is the holding company EB Development, acting in concert with funds managed by NextStage AM and IK Partners, as well as members of the Company's Board of Directors and senior management.

For further information, visit: www.eurobio-scientific. com







Eurobio Scientific shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Euronext Growth BPI Innovation, PEA-PME 150 and Next Biotech indices, Euronext European Rising Tech label.

Ticker symbol: ALERS - ISIN code: FR0013240934 - Reuters: ALERS.PA - Bloomberg: ALERS:FP



Contacts





Eurobio Scientific Group

Denis Fortier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Olivier Bosc, Deputy Chief Executive Officer / CFO

Tel. +33 1 69 79 64 80 ACTUS

Mathieu Calleux

Investor Relations

Tel. +33 1 53 65 68 68

eurobio-scientific@actus.fr





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