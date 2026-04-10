Suja Life Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

OCEANSIDE, Calif., April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suja Life, Inc. today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. Suja Life, Inc. has applied to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "SUJA."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, and William Blair are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities and Evercore ISI are acting as bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at 1-877-821-7388, or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attn: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, by telephone at 1-800-621-0687 or by email at: prospectus@williamblair.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Suja Life

At Suja Life, we're changing what beverages bring to the table. We make organic, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and better-for-you sodas that deliver real functional benefits, exceptional taste, and high-quality ingredients, because we believe beverages should be as delicious as they are good for you. Our three brands – Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda – reach consumers through thousands of retail doors nationally. We operate a vertically integrated high-pressure processing and cold-pressed beverage facility, processing approximately 1 million pounds of organic produce each week and moving from farm to bottle in as few as eight days. With category-leading brands, a dedication to operational excellence, and a proven innovation engine, Suja Life is positioned at the front of the growing natural healthy beverage space.

Contact:

ICR, Inc.

sujalife@icrinc.com