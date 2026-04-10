Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (GLDY) and Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) Trading Halt

MILWAUKEE, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal”) announces that the Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ: GLDY) and Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ: USOY), were halted to allow Tidal to evaluate the accuracy of the Net Asset Values per share (NAVs) published for April 9, 2026 for each fund. Tidal determined the NAV for GLDY was required to be restated on April 9, 2026 from $15.32 per share to $15.55 per share, and the NAV for USOY was required to be restated for April 9, 2026 from $8.10 per share to $8.54.