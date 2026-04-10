Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2026 Assets Under Management

 | Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

MILWAUKEE, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2026 totaled $173.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $84.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $88.5 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of March 31, 2026 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$14,340 
Global Discovery1,026 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth9,364 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth2,642 
Franchise911 
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity393 
Non-U.S. Growth15,456 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity5,600 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value1,898 
Value Income8 
International Value Group  
International Value50,680 
International Explorer1,027 
Global Special Situations36 
Global Value Team  
Global Value34,861 
Select Equity943 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets2,781 
Credit Team  
High Income13,543 
Credit Opportunities372 
Floating Rate124 
Custom Credit Solutions1,491 
Developing World Team  
Developing World3,145 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak2,129 
Antero Peak Hedge217 
International Small-Mid Team  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth4,332 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained1,523 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities1,402 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities1,838 
Grandview Property Partners  
Grandview Property Partners3899 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$172,981 
   

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM includes $313.9 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (generally reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).
3 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


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