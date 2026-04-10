Crypto News: Pepeto Defi Project Update While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $150,000 The Push Past $73,000

Dubai. UAE, April 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto Defi presale is pulling in more capital this week than any stretch before it, with total funds now at $8.89 million, and the crypto news keeps getting more bullish by the day. The bitcoin price just broke past $73,000 after inflation data came in softer than expected according to CoinDesk, and every signal that has historically triggered a full crypto recovery is now flashing at the same time.

That is the crypto news shaping every portfolio decision right now, and the presale at $8.89 million is not staying at this price once the breakout confirms. The link between the bitcoin price prediction, the CPI surprise, and Pepeto is laid out below.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $150,000 as CPI Data and Ceasefire Stack the Crypto News Recovery

The crypto news turned bullish fast this week and every major forecast on the street shifted with it. The bitcoin price now trades above $73,000, sitting over the 50 day moving average for the first time since the Iran war started in late February. Core inflation at 0.2% versus 0.3% expected gets the Fed closer to cutting rates, and lower rates have been the missing piece in every bullish forecast for months according to CoinDesk.

The next resistance is $76,100, the last level Bitcoin held before the war broke out, and clearing it would fully reverse the war driven sell off, and above that $85,000 is the macro target where institutional capital starts committing in size. Bernstein holds its $150,000 bitcoin price prediction for year end with $200,000 at the cycle peak, and Tom Lee keeps his $250,000 target in place. Morgan Stanley launched its spot BTC ETF on April 8 and spot BTC ETFs pulled $471 million on April 6. Oil at $95, the dollar at a four week low, and Treasury yields at 4.29%, which is the exact setup that unlocks every forecast above $100,000: inflation cooling, rates heading lower, and geopolitical fear leaving the market.

Pepeto Built What the Crypto News Recovery Needs Before the Volume Wave Hits

Every major forecast above $100,000 means a wave of trading volume is coming that makes everything before it look small, and traders riding it need a platform that protects them because DeFi bled $1.3 billion to scam contracts in 2025 while platforms listed anything without checking. Pepeto fixes that with AI screening that reads every contract for rug pull code before it hits the trading floor, zero fee trading across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and a cross chain bridge at zero cost. Over 1,500 projects applied to list on the exchange, proving the industry was ready for a verified platform run by a former Binance executive, and every listed token sends fees back to presale wallets permanently.

Beyond the utility, what makes this project even more special is how it is going viral right now. It makes everyone remember and have flashbacks to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, and this time they are determined not to miss it.

History about meme coins proves how Dogecoin hit $90 billion on a logo and a tweet. Shiba Inu printed billionaires from a token with zero tools behind it. Pepeto carries that same viral fire but with utility that every single trader will use, and there is no better proof of potential than $8.89 million in presale capital raised during extreme fear. Nobody puts money into crypto during fear unless they are convinced of the potential. This is the setup that made every fortune in crypto history, and for the first time it is all sitting inside one presale at the same time.

Conclusion

Crypto news paints a clear picture: core CPI came in soft, the ceasefire holds, Bitcoin broke $73,000, and every major analyst targets $150,000 to $250,000 once the war ends for good. When the full recovery arrives, Pepeto launches into a market flooded with capital, and the viral spread connects with a working DeFi exchange that keeps pushing price after the first wave.

Asking any crypto millionaire how they made it and the answer is almost always the same: buying a meme coin during a red market. Shiba Inu is the perfect example, where the wallets that got in just sixty minutes before the Binance listing turned a few minutes of difference into a lifetime of change. The decision on Pepeto can still be made right now, but the demand on this presale proves it could end any day. And when it does, the worst feeling in crypto is opening your phone, seeing the returns others made, and knowing you read about it and did nothing.

Click to Visit the Pepeto Website and Enter the Presale

FAQs

What is the bitcoin price prediction after core CPI surprised to the downside?

Bernstein targets the bitcoin price at $150,000 year end. BTC trades above $73,000 after reclaiming the 50 day moving average.

Does Pepeto have real exchange tools or is it just a meme coin?

Pepeto runs a SolidProof verified exchange with zero fee trading across three chains. The presale raised $8.89 million at 185% APY.



