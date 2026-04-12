Dubai, UAE, April 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto is on the edge of a full launch, with a preview page now live on CoinMarketCap and multiple reports confirming a Binance listing is locked in next. What makes this moment impossible to ignore is the timing, because while the rest of the market was bleeding and retail was running scared, Pepeto kept filling faster than any presale in memory, pulling in the kind of whale wallets that normally park exclusively in top ten coins.

The broader crypto news picture is also flashing green for a bull cycle, and XRP is one of the large caps leading the charge with an XRP price target reaching as high as $10 if the CLARITY Act clears the Senate and Ripple lands a Federal Reserve master account.

This article breaks down what analysts expect from the XRP price ahead and exactly why Pepeto is absorbing capital at a speed that no other presale on the market can come close to matching.

Pepeto Launch Update While the XRP Price Prediction Backs the Bull Run Case

A bull cycle is forming and every trader who lived through the last one remembers one thing clearly: the entries made during fear are the ones that print the hardest. The XRP price tells the full story right now. Standard Chartered opened with an $8 target for XRP in 2026 if the CLARITY Act gets signed, and Yahoo Finance carried a 24/7 Wall St report laying out the case that if both the Act and Ripple's Fed master account go through, analysts see $5 to $10 based on deep banking adoption with XRP wired directly into U.S. payment infrastructure.

The XRP price sits at $1.35 this week after XRP pulled in $120 million in ETF inflows, the strongest of any crypto asset, per CoinMarketCap, while whale wallets added 11 million XRP daily over a 30-day stretch at a 10-month peak. A 7.4x move from $1.35 to $10 is strong for a large cap, but the math still proves that an audited presale at this exact stage of the cycle delivers what established coins physically cannot touch.

That is exactly how the smartest money in crypto has always played it. They ride XRP for the upside but quietly lock in a presale position because that is the single move that takes a portfolio from solid to generational. Pepeto is dominating crypto news coverage above every other presale right now, and it leads every feed for one reason. A closer look at what actually sits behind this project makes that reason unmistakable.

Crypto News: Inside the Pepeto Project That Has the Entire Crypto World Paying Attention

Pepeto operates a zero-fee exchange powered by AI-driven contract checks across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and every single trade processed after launch sends revenue straight back to the holders who locked in early. SolidProof completed a full audit on every smart contract before the presale even opened. The XRP price depends on years of regulatory progress and network upgrades, but the crypto news energy flooding into Pepeto comes from three finished products heading toward a live launch right now, not years from now.

A strong portfolio needs one high-upside position that can change everything, and Pepeto is shaping up as the single strongest pick for any serious buyer this cycle. The connection to Dogecoin is the other reason whales are rushing in at this pace, because the viral wave building around Pepeto follows the exact growth curve that turned early DOGE buyers into millionaires overnight. The Elon Musk chatter spreading across X, Telegram, and Reddit keeps that fire burning hotter every day. Whale activity confirms it in hard numbers, and the former Binance executive now on the team gives the project a level of credibility that sits on top of the hype and turns speculation into conviction.

Dogecoin created massive, life-changing wealth with absolutely nothing built behind it, and Pepeto brings that same unstoppable viral force but pairs it with an exchange designed to keep buying pressure compounding long after the listing hits. That is why a multi-year forecast feels painfully slow to the whales watching Pepeto able to deliver far more returns in weeks, not months.

Conclusion

The crypto news is confirming that a bull cycle is here and the XRP price prediction makes one thing crystal clear: large caps alone will not deliver what this market is about to hand out. XRP turned early holders into millionaires when they bought it early. But at today's XRP price and market cap, XRP simply cannot repeat that kind of return. Pepeto still has a presale entry open, and that fact alone should stop every serious investor in their tracks.

Most people will not hear about Pepeto until the Binance listing hits, until the first massive multiple prints across every chart, and until the viral wave floods every feed on the internet. And with Pepeto, that wave is not a question of if, it is a when, because no token in crypto history has ever carried this level of real utility, this level of presale demand, and this level of team credibility, then failed at listing.

Finding a project like this before the rest of the market catches on is 99% of what separates the people who build real wealth in crypto from the ones who always miss it. The only 1% left is making sure this opportunity does not slip through, as Pepeto could launch at any moment, because that is exactly how millions of people missed early XRP, early DOGE, and every other entry that created millionaires out of ordinary wallets.

Click Here To Enter Pepeto Before The Binance Listing Goes Live

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction for 2026?

Standard Chartered targets $8 for XRP if the CLARITY Act clears. Analysts at 24/7 Wall St project $5 to $10 if Ripple also wins its Federal Reserve master account.

Does Pepeto have real products or just presale hype?

Pepeto built a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI contract scanner all verified by SolidProof. The presale raised $8,943,183 with 185% APY staking live for holders right now.



