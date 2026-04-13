Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Closes In on Binance Listing While Cardano Price Prediction Builds Strong Momentum

Dubai, UAE, April 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ethereum based crypto Pepeto entered its final presale stretch before the Binance listing, and the raise turned into the quickest-selling presale of 2026 with stages closing in days because sharp capital knows entry-level pricing is where the biggest returns begin.

Across the rest of today's crypto news, the cardano price prediction picked up fresh energy after over $500,000 in ADA shorts got liquidated on April 11 as large holders pulled tokens off exchanges per CoinMarketCap, while CoinDesk flagged ADA funding rates at their most negative since June 2023, a setup that preceded a 300% rally last time. This article covers why Pepeto and the Cardano price landed in the same crypto news cycle and what it means for portfolio building in 2026.

Crypto News: Pepeto Binance Listing Closes In While the Cardano Price Prediction Builds After Short Sellers Get Crushed

ADA carries genuine bullish triggers for the first time this cycle. The Van Rossem hard fork to Protocol 11 hit a memory issue during testing, but developers caught it early, shipped a fix, and confirmed the late June 2026 launch per U.Today. Midnight already runs on mainnet with Google Cloud, MoneyGram, Worldpay, and Vodafone as validators, and Hashdex brought ADA into its Nasdaq-listed ETF. Cardano at $0.25, down 92% from its $3.10 all time high, looks like the type of sale price that only appears right before a reversal, and Standard Chartered targets $0.75 by year end while CoinCodex points to $0.38 by mid-2026. The SEC labeling ADA a digital commodity in March clears one of the biggest walls between Cardano and institutional money.

What that picture leaves out is the distance between development and profit. Cardano holds third place globally for GitHub commits at 680 per week, but ADA staking pays just 3% to 4% while the token keeps sliding. The cardano price prediction may hit $0.75, but from $0.25 that is a 3x, and a 3x no longer reshapes a portfolio.

That gap is why buyers chasing the biggest multiples are pairing ADA with the presale pulling the most capital this cycle, and Pepeto nearing its Binance listing keeps appearing next to the cardano price prediction in every crypto news feed.

Why Pepeto Is the Ethereum Based Crypto Earning the Momentum That Cardano Spent Seven Years Chasing

ADA remains range-bound between $0.23 support and $0.29 resistance, but Pepeto is pulling serious capital for reasons well past meme energy.

The way the exchange is built tells you why capital keeps pouring in. PepetoSwap works as a single cross-chain trading engine filling orders on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana through a zero-fee system where AI reviews every token for malicious code. Traders get same-block execution with no gas charges, seamless moves between chains with no third-party bridges, and an onboard fraud filter that flags risky contracts before they land on the book.

What makes this Ethereum based crypto impossible to ignore is what pure hype accomplished with nothing behind it. Pepe coin minted millionaires out of early wallets on zero utility and reached an $11 billion valuation. The person who built Pepe coin is now running Pepeto. Line the two up and the advantage is clear: Pepeto brings the same explosive momentum that sent Pepe coin vertical, combined with functioning exchange products in a cycle pushing even higher volume. Landing below what Pepe coin achieved with nothing contradicts every trend crypto has produced.

Pepe coin turned $5,000 into $750,000 for the wallets that got in at launch, and every trader who missed it has been searching for the next one since. Pepeto is that next one, built by the same person who created Pepe coin, except this time there is a working exchange behind it that Pepe coin never had. Put those returns next to Cardano's slow grind and years of waiting, and the choice is not even close.

Conclusion

The crypto news, the cardano price prediction, and ADA upgrades all point toward recovery, and keeping ADA for the long run makes sense. But every cycle tells the same story. The traders who built real wealth never did it by buying a top coin after it already dropped, they did it by securing a presale position before the rest of the market caught on, and right now every signal leads to Pepeto for 2026. Nothing else in this market offers the same setup at the same price. T

he wallets that enter now are the ones that look back a year from now knowing they made the smartest move of the cycle, and the ones that wait will spend the next bull run wishing they had not. The Pepeto presale is still open, but at this pace it could close within days.

Click Here To Lock In a Pepeto Presale Position Before The Binance Listing

FAQs

What does the cardano price prediction look like after the short squeeze signal?

Standard Chartered projects $0.75 for ADA by year end 2026 as the Van Rossem hard fork nears launch. CoinCodex targets $0.38 by mid-2026 while over $500,000 in shorts got liquidated on April 11 per CoinMarketCap.

Is Pepeto a better new crypto pick than Cardano for 2026?

Pepeto gives presale access to an Ethereum based crypto heading toward a confirmed Binance listing with $8,970,000 raised. Cardano returns 3% staking yield while ADA trades 92% below its all time high at $0.25.



