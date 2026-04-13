OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

13 April 2026



LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 07 April 2026 to 10 April 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 494,210 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





07 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 96,541 76,852 25,525 12,320 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 525.50p 525.50p 525.50p 525.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 516.00p 516.00p 516.00p 516.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 522.53p 522.54p 522.55p 522.49p







08 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 0 0 0 0 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p







09 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 72,653 59,014 17,496 8,030 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 542.00p 541.50p 541.50p 541.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 535.00p 535.00p 535.00p 535.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 538.33p 538.32p 538.39p 538.43p







10 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 58,118 47,292 14,120 6,249 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 549.50p 549.50p 549.50p 549.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 544.00p 543.50p 544.00p 544.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 547.76p 547.75p 547.72p 547.76p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 351,021,667 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 351,021,667.



In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment