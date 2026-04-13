Boskalis marks first successful ROV deployment from its new Remote Operations Center in Aberdeen

Papendrecht, 13 April 2026

‎Boskalis announces the successful first deployment of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) from its new Remote Operations Center (ROC) in Aberdeen, following an 18-month development program and an investment of GBP 40 million in ROVs and the ROC. This milestone reflects the company’s continuous focus on innovation, safety and future-proof offshore solutions.

The ROC significantly expands Boskalis’ remote operating capabilities by enabling critical subsea tasks to be supported and controlled from shore. The center provides a central hub for fleet operations, offers additional on-demand expertise to support offshore crews and is designed to enhance operational efficiency, strengthen safety and ensure consistent delivery across projects.

Bart Heijermans, COO and member of the Board of Management comments: “The Remote Operations Center is a proud milestone for our team and a significant step forward in the way we deliver subsea operations. It demonstrates how innovation and technology can make our work safer, more efficient and better integrated. It also represents an important investment in our subsea services offering from our Aberdeen office, creating more than fifty high-quality onshore roles in the next five years to support our offshore crew and vessels while maintaining the high standards our clients expect.”

The center has successfully completed a test phase, during which ROVs underwent a week of intensive trials from Boskalis’ construction support vessel BOKA Northern Ocean in the North Sea to validate remote operations across a range of anticipated scenarios. Boskalis will continue to enhance the ROC by integrating additional remote survey and inspection services, unlocking further efficiencies and reinforcing its position in subsea innovation.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer

press@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

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Boskalis is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and provides terminal services at various locations worldwide. With a versatile fleet of more than 400 vessels and floating equipment and over 11,000 employees, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

This press release can also be found on our website www.boskalis.com.

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