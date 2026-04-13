Fintech fuels UK growth: Funding Circle lending contributes £7.9 billion to the economy

As traditional banks pull back from small business lending, alternative finance is proving critical to unlocking the UK’s economic growth mission.

A new Oxford Economics report reveals Funding Circle's UK lending supported a £7.9 billion contribution to GDP in 2025.

The platform's lending footprint sustained 117,000 jobs across the UK - equivalent to 1 in every 320 UK jobs.

Every £1 million lent through Funding Circle generated £2.7 million in UK GDP and supported 39 jobs.

LONDON, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following years of economic turbulence, UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are ready to invest, innovate, and grow. Yet, as traditional high-street banks continue to restrict access to capital, a widening "SME finance gap" threatens to stifle the UK's economic recovery.

New research published today by Oxford Economics and Funding Circle reveals that fintechs and alternative lenders are stepping into this void with record-breaking impact. In 2025, Funding Circle’s £3 billion of active loans under management generated a massive £7.9 billion contribution to the UK economy.

The report highlights how platform lending is breaking the SME investment deadlock, providing the fast, flexible capital required to drive the nation's broader "Growth Mission."



Beyond GDP, the economic activity unlocked by Funding Circle sustained 117,000 jobs across the country and generated £2.2 billion in tax revenues for the UK Exchequer - equivalent to the annual salaries of roughly 58,000 nurses.

Lisa Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer at Funding Circle, said: “SMEs are the backbone of our economy. They drive growth, create jobs, and keep our communities moving. This report shows the massive ripple effect created when we unlock capital - contributing £7.9 billion to UK GDP and sustaining 117,000 jobs across the country. It’s clear that when we get more funding into the physical economy - everyone wins - and we’re moving at pace to ensure every small business has the backing it deserves.”

Funding the Regions and the High Street

The research underscores the vital role of alternative finance in driving regional equality. In 2025, Funding Circle provided loans to SMEs in every single parliamentary constituency in the UK, averaging £2.0 million per constituency.



In underserved areas, the platform has become a core financial support; for example, Funding Circle accounted for 25% in Warrington North, and 25% in Bolsover.

The funding is also revitalizing core sectors of the economy. Retail and wholesale businesses accounted for 22% of Funding Circle's active loans, followed closely by construction at 17%, and professional services at 11%.

Notes to Editors: Methodology: The economic impact assessment was conducted by Oxford Economics based on Funding Circle's active loans under management as of 31 December 2025. Inputs were based on turnover and total assets data from the loan book, with estimates derived from sector-averages published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Media contact:

Leigh Rimmer

Head of Corporate Affairs

press@fundingcircle.com

+44 20 3830 1325

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended c.£17bn in credit to over 125,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed.

For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.