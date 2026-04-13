Crypto.com , a pioneering force, is making waves with its “Level-Up” program, which aims to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency and empower individuals by providing a secure and accessible platform.

​DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest news, Crypto.com launches “Level-Up” program to accelerate the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. The platform is built with industry-leading security protocols. Through the holistic approach, the platform intends to drive awareness of the new level-up program and encourage sign-ups for the new Crypto.com Level-Up subscription program, highlighting its premium benefits for both new and existing users.

The program ensures that cryptocurrency is for everyone, regardless of their background or experience. With the latest program, users can access advanced tools to manage their portfolio. At Crypto.com , the Level-Up program is more than just crypto; it's a comprehensive finance ecosystem that returns users for everyday activities. Yields and cashback rates are variable, not guaranteed, and subject to change based on market conditions and tier eligibility. In addition, with a 30-day free trial, users can explore the full benefits of Level-Up with a complimentary 30-day trial.

With a keen interest in personal finance, investment, and technology, Crypto.com prioritizes users aged 25 to 45. This program emphasizes both existing crypto users and those who are “crypto-curious” and are looking for a platform that offers more than just trading. By showcasing the Level-Up program's comprehensive features, the platform can attract both experienced users looking for more value and new users who want an all-in-one financial solution.

At the core, Crypto.com is able to deliver inactive cards to creators for safe use in videos. Creators can also request that their free-trial period be extended to align with their period of deliverables. Moreover, the platform offers a 30-day free trial, simple-to-use subscription, high-yield accounts, cashback on spending (depending on the region), free Netflix and Spotify subscriptions, airport lounge access, stock and ETF transfer bonus, and no commission fees.

About Crypto.com:

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is a leading platform with millions of users worldwide and is committed to high standards of regulatory compliance, security, and privacy. The platform has a simple vision: “Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™”. The platform is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Website: https://crypto.com/en

Email: info@crypto.com

Contact person: DAVID MILLS

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