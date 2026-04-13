EnviroGold Advances Critical Minerals Supply Opportunities Through Centralized Processing Hub Strategy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (TSXV: NVRO OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold” or the “Company”), a clean technology company focused on the recovery of precious and critical metals from mine waste and tailings, announces that it is advancing its strategy to support the expanded supply of precious and critical metals through the development of a centralized critical minerals processing hub model, enabled by its proprietary NVRO Process™.

EnviroGold has been developing a centralized processing strategy aimed at expanding its addressable market in the United States, Canada, and Australia in order to accelerate revenue opportunities. As the strategy advances towards execution, further details will be announced in the near-term.

Advancing Critical Minerals Supply Through Existing Assets

EnviroGold’s strategy is focused on enabling faster and more efficient access to metals from both existing above-ground tailings and complex sulphide ore systems, where conventional processing is less effective.

Unlike conventional mining, tailings have already been mined, transported, and processed, are typically well understood, and are often located within established mining districts with access to infrastructure.

Recovering metals from these sources contributes to more timely and reliable supply while reducing the development timelines associated with new mining projects.

Centralized Processing Hub Strategy

To support this objective, EnviroGold is advancing a centralized processing hub model under which tailings from multiple projects can be processed through shared, partner-operated infrastructure. This approach reduces the need for standalone processing facilities, improves access to processing capacity for owners of tailings, and enables the aggregation of feedstock across multiple sources. The model is expected to operate under a range of commercial structures, including licensing, tolling, and participation-based arrangements.

Accelerating Project Execution and Revenue Opportunities

By providing access to established processing infrastructure, the centralized hub model enables a faster transition from project evaluation to production, supporting earlier revenue generation while reducing capital requirements and development risks.

This approach will allow EnviroGold to convert a greater proportion of its project pipeline to production, supporting the development of multiple concurrent operations.

Expanding Access to Processing and Market Participation

The centralized model enhances EnviroGold’s ability to participate in a wider range of opportunities by enabling projects to progress without standalone plant development and by supporting access to multiple feed sources across jurisdictions. This, in turn, will facilitate the development of longer-term commercial relationships linked to processing capacity.

In parallel, the Company continues to evaluate the application of the NVRO Process™ as a primary processing pathway for certain complex sulphide deposits, which may further broaden its role within the mining value chain.

Aligned with Evolving Industry Priorities

EnviroGold’s approach is aligned with increasing global focus on securing a reliable supply of critical minerals. NVRO’s process for recovering metals from existing resources supports reduced environmental impact through tailings remediation and helps reduce development pathway risks.

The Company believes the centralized processing hub model provides a practical framework to support these priorities while advancing its own commercial objectives.

Complementary to a Scalable, Capital-Light Model

The centralized hub strategy complements EnviroGold’s technology-led, capital-light business model, which is focused on the deployment of the NVRO Process™, advancing project opportunities, and structuring commercial agreement.

Centralized processing facilities are expected to be operated by experienced partners, allowing EnviroGold to scale deployment while maintaining capital discipline.

Selective ownership of infrastructure may be considered where it supports accelerated strategic or commercial outcomes.

Strategic Significance

EnviroGold believes this strategy represents a key step in scaling its commercial platform, enabling broader participation in critical mineral supply opportunities, faster conversion of pipeline projects into commercial operations, and the development of a repeatable, multi-project revenue base.

“The centralized processing hub strategy has been developed to support our objective of enabling more efficient access to critical minerals from existing resources,” said Grant Freeman, CEO of the Company. “By leveraging existing processing capacity, we can accelerate the progression of projects and support earlier revenue opportunities across our pipeline. We believe this model enhances our ability to participate in the growing demand for critical minerals while maintaining a disciplined and scalable approach to deployment.”

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean-technology company that enables the recovery of high-value precious, base, and critical metals from mine waste and tailings using its proprietary NVRO Process™. By unlocking metals from existing, above-ground assets, EnviroGold delivers scalable, lower-impact metal recovery solutions that complement traditional mining operations and align with global ESG frameworks and critical-minerals strategies.

Additional information, including the Company’s investor presentation and corporate profile, is available at www.envirogoldglobal.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

ir@envirogoldglobal.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the development, advancement and expected benefits of the Company’s centralized critical minerals processing hub strategy; the Company’s ability to expand its addressable market in the United States, Canada and Australia; the anticipated acceleration of revenue opportunities and project execution; the expected benefits of the centralized processing hub model, including reduced capital requirements, reduced development risk, earlier revenue generation, improved access to processing capacity, and the ability to aggregate feedstock from multiple sources; the anticipated use of shared, partner-operated infrastructure and the potential commercial structures under which the model may operate, including licensing, tolling and participation-based arrangements; the Company’s ability to advance a greater proportion of its project pipeline toward commercial engagement and support multiple concurrent operations; the potential application of the NVRO Process™ to existing above-ground tailings and complex sulphide ore systems; the role of the NVRO Process™ in supporting critical minerals supply and tailings remediation; the anticipated scalability, repeatability and capital-light nature of the Company’s business model; the potential for selective ownership of infrastructure where it may support accelerated commercial outcomes; and the Company’s broader commercial objectives and strategic growth plans.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, including, without limitation: that the centralized processing hub strategy can be advanced on the timelines currently contemplated; that suitable existing processing infrastructure and partner-operated facilities will be available on acceptable terms; that the Company will be able to identify, evaluate and advance suitable tailings and other feedstock opportunities; that the NVRO Process™ will be applicable to such opportunities and capable of being deployed commercially; that the Company will be able to enter into commercial arrangements, strategic partnerships, licensing, tolling or other participation-based arrangements on acceptable terms; that necessary regulatory approvals, permits, counterpart approvals and stakeholder support will be obtained in a timely manner; and that market conditions, commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, inflation, operating costs, logistics and supply chain conditions will remain sufficiently supportive of the Company’s plans and commercial objectives.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the risk that the centralized processing hub strategy may not be advanced as currently contemplated or at all; the unavailability of suitable infrastructure, counterparties, processing partners or feedstock sources on acceptable terms or timelines; technical, operational or economic challenges associated with deploying the NVRO Process™ at commercial scale; risks that projects in the Company’s pipeline do not progress to commercial engagement or do so more slowly than expected; delays in negotiation or failure to enter into commercial agreements, strategic partnerships or other arrangements; changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, interest rates, inflation, market conditions, logistics or supply chain conditions; permitting, regulatory or approval delays; changes in laws, regulations or government policy; environmental, health and safety risks; and other risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. This list is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.