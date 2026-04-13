Ninepoint Partners Launching Expanded Suite of Single-Stock ETFs

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP, one of Canada’s leading independent investment managers, is pleased to announce the launch of nine new ETFs on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

The new ETFs expands Ninepoint’s single-stock ETF platform with eight leveraged Ninepoint HighShares ETFs and one unleveraged Ninepoint CoreShares ETF, all tied to familiar, large-cap Canadian and U.S. stocks.

“Building on the success of and demand for Ninepoint’s HighShares ETFs, we are pleased to broaden our single-stock ETF lineup with new offerings tied to some of the market’s most widely followed companies,” said Karl Cheong, Executive Vice President and Head of ETFs at Ninepoint. “For many investors, the attraction is pretty straightforward: familiar companies, a structure that’s easy to understand and the potential for higher monthly income.”

The HighShares ETFs are geared primarily toward self-directed investors seeking amplified exposure and the potential for higher monthly income through a professionally managed covered call strategy. The sole CoreShares offering in the launch, the Ninepoint Constellation Software CoreShares ETF, provides covered call exposure on an unleveraged basis and is designed with the advisor channel in mind, particularly where leveraged ETFs may be unsuitable or restricted.

Each of the new funds will have a starting NAV price of $10 per share/unit.

“For a company like Constellation Software, whose share price can be out of reach for some investors, this structure offers a more accessible entry point,” said Cheong. “It also provides advisors and their clients a non-leveraged option to access the covered call strategy, broadening the appeal of our single-stock ETF lineup.”

The Canadian stock ETFs will be available for trading on the TSX April 13, 2026. The U.S. stock ETFs will be available on April 16, 2026.

Ninepoint’s new single-stock ETFs are listed below:

ETFs Ticker

(TSX) Risk

Rating Launch

Date Canadian Stocks Ninepoint Constellation Software CoreShares ETF CSUC High April 13, 2026 Ninepoint Constellation Software HighShares ETF CSHI High April 13, 2026 Ninepoint Celestica HighShares ETF CLHI High April 13, 2026 Ninepoint Kinross Gold HighShares ETF KGHI High April 13, 2026 U.S. Stocks Ninepoint Nvidia HighShares ETF NVHI High April 16, 2026 Ninepoint Tesla HighShares ETF TSHI High April 16, 2026 Ninepoint Palantir HighShares ETF PLHI High April 16, 2026 Ninepoint Alphabet HighShares ETF GOHI High April 16, 2026 Ninepoint Intel HighShares ETF INHI High April 16, 2026



ETF Highlights:

Lower Fee : At 0.29%, Ninepoint HighShares is the lowest‑cost Canadian single‑stock covered call ETF, helping reduce cost drag on compounded monthly income.

: At 0.29%, Ninepoint HighShares is the lowest‑cost Canadian single‑stock covered call ETF, helping reduce cost drag on compounded monthly income. Active Management : Covered calls demand daily active decisions that directly influence income and total return.

: Covered calls demand daily active decisions that directly influence income and total return. Institutional Experience: Every option is managed with the same discipline Ninepoint applies across $8+ billion in high net-worth and institutional mandates.



For more information on these ETFs and the full range of Ninepoint investment solutions, please visit www.ninepoint.com.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP

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416-945-6227

nross@ninepoint.com

Media Inquiries:

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Ninepoint Partners LP is the investment manager of the Ninepoint HighShares and Ninepoint CoreShares ETFs (collectively, the “ETFs”).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees (if any), and other expenses all may be associated with investing in the ETFs. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the ETFs may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

The ETFs are generally exposed to the following risks: absence of an active market for ETF shares risk; borrowing risk; capital gains risk; collateral risk; concentration risk; covered call strategy risk; currency risk, cybersecurity risk; derivatives risk; energy risk; equity investment risk; exchange risk; mutual fund corporation risk; fund of funds investment risk; halted trading of ETF shares risk; inflation risk; interest rate risk; large capitalization issuer risk; leverage risk; market risk; no ownership risk; passive Canadian public issuer investment risk; performance risk; regulatory risk; risks associated with an investment in a Canadian public issuer; specific issuer risk; tax risk; trading price of ETF shares risk.

Please note that distribution factors (breakdown between income, capital gains and return of capital) can only be calculated when a fund has reached its year-end. Distribution information should not be relied upon for income tax reporting purposes as this is only a component of total distributions for the year. For accurate distribution amounts for the purpose of filing an income tax return, please refer to the appropriate T3/T5 slips for that particular taxation year. Please refer to the prospectus or offering memorandum of each Fund for details of the Fund’s distribution policy.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the Fund are greater than the performance of the Fund, then an investor’s original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid. An investor’s adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If an investor’s adjusted cost base goes below zero, then capital gains tax will have to be paid on the amount below zero.