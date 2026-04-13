3 E Network Vice President Introduces First Strategic Blueprint for Semiconductor and Compute Infrastructure Development

HONG KONG, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the “Company” or “3 E Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider with the vision to become a next-generation AI infrastructure solutions provider, today announced a new strategic development blueprint for its semiconductor and AI server operations. This blueprint was prepared under the leadership of Mr. Siyang Hu, Vice President of the Company, following the recently announced expansion of its executive team.

This strategic blueprint is intended to support adjustments to the Company’s business structure, spanning from the underlying chip architecture to the upper-layer software ecosystem, and extending to the operation of the infrastructure. Mr. Hu stated that 3 E Network plans to build the infrastructure foundation needed for artificial general intelligence through the following three core strategic directions:

I. Vertically Integrated Ecosystem: Enabling Synergy from Semiconductor Logic to System Integration

In the era of large-scale AI models, demand for computing power is continuing to grow, and core technology barriers, and core technology barriers are increasingly moving down to the chip level. 3 E Network intends to build a vertically integrated ecosystem that spans from custom chip solutions to high-end complete systems. Leveraging the team’s deep expertise in integrated circuit design and underlying communication protocols, the Company is connecting the entire industrial chain, from custom semiconductor design to full server system delivery.

By participating in system-on-chip definition and storage controller development, the Company seeks to optimize architecture at the data flow level. This “silicon-level” streamlining of data paths and protocol acceleration is designed to deliver lower I/O latency, higher throughput, and better energy efficiency when processing large volumes of concurrent AI tasks, building competitive differentiation in the compute infrastructure sector.

II. Heterogeneous Computing Matrix: Complementary Arm and x86 Architectures Precisely Targeting AI All-Flash Scenarios

To address the complex and varied demands of data center environments, the Company has established a dual-track heterogeneous computing matrix based on Arm and x86 architectures. This complementary approach targets AI all-flash storage scenarios:

Driven by Advanced Architecture (Arm Architecture and Software-Defined Networking): In line with the technology trend toward higher bandwidth and lower power consumption in the data center, the Company’s high-performance product line incorporates Arm architecture. This integration combines computing, networking, and storage acceleration functions into a unified data path. By adopting a fully software-defined model, this architecture overcomes the flexibility limits of traditional hardware pipelines and improves data processing efficiency.

In line with the technology trend toward higher bandwidth and lower power consumption in the data center, the Company’s high-performance product line incorporates Arm architecture. This integration combines computing, networking, and storage acceleration functions into a unified data path. By adopting a fully software-defined model, this architecture overcomes the flexibility limits of traditional hardware pipelines and improves data processing efficiency. Performance-Focused Compatibility (x86 Architecture Optimization): For general computing and large-scale storage markets where total cost of ownership is a key priority, the Company uses deep hardware customization and underlying firmware optimization. With a forward-looking approach to future high-speed interfaces (such as PCIe 6.0 and beyond), 3 E Network delivers compute platforms that combine throughput with cost efficiency.

For general computing and large-scale storage markets where total cost of ownership is a key priority, the Company uses deep hardware customization and underlying firmware optimization. With a forward-looking approach to future high-speed interfaces (such as PCIe 6.0 and beyond), 3 E Network delivers compute platforms that combine throughput with cost efficiency. Focus on AI All-Flash Scenarios: 3 E Network is steadily shifting its product focus from traditional distributed storage to AI all-flash server systems that demand extremely high I/O performance. The Company is working toward the commercial delivery of a new generation of high-performance AI computing systems. By introducing a deeply optimized proprietary networking architecture, 3 E Network is intended to address communication bottlenecks in the data exchanges required for large AI models.



III. A Trinity Industry Layout: Integrating Full-Stack Software, Compute Foundation, and Intelligent Computing Center Operations

Vice President Siyang Hu noted that 3 E Network has established a strategic framework that incorporates “full-stack software development, hardware-based compute capabilities, and intelligent computing center operations.” By combining the Company’s existing software ecosystem strengths with its extensive expertise in semiconductor and high-performance hardware technologies, 3 E Network has developed an integrated chain from silicon-level chips to large-scale computing clusters. He stated, “Looking ahead, 3 E Network is committed to the principle of ‘software-defined compute.’ By putting this into practice, we aim to support enterprise customers in their AI deployment. This approach is intended to deliver improved performance while contributing to the value of our products and supporting customer retention.”

This technological transformation has received strong support from senior management. Dr. Tingjun Yang, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “The blueprint developed by Vice President Siyang Hu is intended to support the Company's next phase of development. 3 E Network aims to keep pace with the technical demands of advanced AI clusters. Through ongoing technological research and development initiatives and collaboration with industry partners, we aim to translate our technology capabilities into commercial momentum, contribute to industry standards for next-generation AI infrastructure, and deliver long-term value to our shareholders.”

About 3 E Network Technology Group Limited

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider, committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider. It upholds the industry consensus of “AI and energy symbiosis” and has excellent vision in the field of energy investment. The Company’s business comprises two main portfolios: the data center operation services portfolio and the software development portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://3emask.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

3 E Network Technology Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ird@3emask.com

https://3emask.com/