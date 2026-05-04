3 E Network Technology Signs 1.3M Convertible Note Agreement with Institutional Investor

HONG KONG, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3 E Network Technology Group Limited (Nasdaq: MASK) (the “Company” or “3 E Network”), a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider with the inspiration to become a next-generation AI infrastructure solutions provider, entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with an institutional investor (the “Investor”) on May 1, 2026.

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the Company agreed to sell and issue (i) a senior secured 8% original issue discount convertible promissory note in the principal amount of up to $1,300,000 (the “Note”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,196,000 (collectively, the “Subscription Amount”), and (ii) a Class A ordinary shares purchase warrant (the “Warrant”) to purchase up to 265,198 Class A ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.0025 per share (the “Shares”). The Note is convertible into Class A ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.0025 per share (the “Shares”). The initial closing for aggregate gross proceeds of $920,000 and a principal amount of $1,000,000 of Note occurred on the same date (the “Closing”). The Purchase Agreement provides for a second closing of $300,000 in principal of Note for $276,000 in gross proceeds to occur upon effectiveness of the resale registration statement for the Shares underlying the Note, subject to certain additional terms and conditions. The Warrant is exercisable at any time on or after May 1, 2026 (the “Initial Exercise Date”) and on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (New York, NY time) on May 1, 2030 or such later date as extended, at an initial exercise price of $5.00 per share (the “Exercise Price”), subject to adjustments for share splits, share dividends, and similar transactions.

The Company and the Investor also entered into a Registration Rights Agreement, which stipulates that the Company will file a registration statement on Form F-3, or, if the Company is not then eligible to use Form F-3, on Form F-1, or any successor form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) within 15 business days upon the Closing, which will cover the resale of Shares issuable upon conversion of the Note.

In addition, to secure the transactions and as a condition precedent to the Closing, the Company, its subsidiaries, and the Investor also entered into a Guarantee Agreement at the Closing to guarantee the Company’s payment and performance of all obligations under the Purchase Agreement.

Boustead Securities, LLC acted as the placement agent in connection with the offering.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 3 E Network Technology Group Limited

3 E Network Technology Group Limited is a business-to-business (“B2B”) information technology (“IT”) business solutions provider, committed to becoming a next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions provider. It upholds the industry consensus of “AI and energy symbiosis” and has excellent vision in the field of energy investment. The Company’s business comprises two main portfolios: the data center operation services portfolio and the software development portfolio. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://3emask.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

3 E Network Technology Group Limited

Investor Relations Department

Email: ird@3emask.com

https://3emask.com/