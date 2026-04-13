Arax Recognizes 2026 InvestmentNews Excellence Awardees

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax Investment Partners (“Arax”), a national wealth management company, is pleased to recognize its valued partner firms, teams and advisors who have been selected as Excellence Awardees for the 2026 InvestmentNews Awards.

InvestmentNews recognizes the leading professionals and firms in the wealth management industry on an annual basis. This year’s Arax finalists include:

RIA Firm of the Year: Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth RIA Team of the Year (Under 10 Advisors) : Advanced Planning Group, U.S. Capital Wealth

: Advanced Planning Group, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisor of the Year (Regional – Southeast) : Cary Carbonaro, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

: Cary Carbonaro, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth Advisor of the Year (Regional – Southwest) : Kim-Ha Nguyen, U.S. Capital Wealth

: Kim-Ha Nguyen, U.S. Capital Wealth Financial Education Champion : Cary Carbonaro, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

: Cary Carbonaro, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth NextGen Advisor of the Year: Nico de la Vara, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

“I am pleased to recognize the dedication of our awardees, whose stewardship of client relationships and commitment to their communities have earned this distinction,” said Haig Ariyan, Chief Executive Officer of Arax Investment Partners. “Their success reflects the strength of our partnership and a shared commitment to delivering thoughtful, high-quality guidance to the clients they serve.”

Nominations from across the wealth management industry were gathered and supplemented with in-depth research from the InvestmentNews Awards team, then reviewed to select the Excellence Awardees, who have been invited to submit further materials as finalists. Final winners for each category will be announced at the InvestmentNews awards ceremony in New York City on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

With over $40 billion in assets under management, Arax Investment Partners brings together a community of leading financial advisors on a unified platform, providing centralized resources, strategic support and integrated capabilities that enhance how they serve their clients. Arax continues to expand, supporting advisors who serve high-net-worth families, individuals and institutions across key wealth markets nationwide.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Gagnier Communications

arax@gagnierfc.com

Gregory for Arax Investment Partners

araxpr@gregoryagency.com