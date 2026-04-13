Dodge® Industrial Opens Kansas City Customer Solutions Center for Fast, Flexible, and Local Products and Support

SIMPSONVILLE SC, April 13, 2026, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dodge Industrial, Inc., a leading manufacturer of power transmission components, announces the opening of its Customer Solutions Center in Kansas City. The new 40,000 square-foot facility brings Dodge closer to its customers throughout the Midwest to provide next-level support by delivering fast access to inventory, engineering expertise, and value-added services designed to minimize critical downtime and maximize operational productivity.

"Our new Customer Solutions Center exemplifies our commitment to being where our customers need us most," said Matt Nichols, Vice President of Area Sales at Dodge Industrial. "By establishing a local presence in Kansas City, we're able to provide rapid response and comprehensive solutions that operations across the region depend on to keep running."

The Kansas City facility serves industries with demanding power transmission needs, including mining, aggregate, grain, forestry, and food processing. With ready-to-ship inventory featuring mounted bearings, gear reducers, couplings, mechanical drives, and conveyor components, customers can avoid extended lead time issues to maximize uptime.

Beyond inventory, the Customer Solutions Center offers a suite of comprehensive capabilities under one roof. In-house technicians can assemble motor and gearbox combinations and complete pulley assemblies. The facility features precision machining and reboring services with a 24-hour or less turnaround time for couplings and bushings. Custom fabrication services include site assessments, engineering design, and transition base fabrication to make it easy for operations facing critical downtime to get back up and running quickly.

"This Customer Solutions Center represents a one-stop shop engineered to reduce critical downtime," explained Nichols. "From System1™ packaged solutions to factory-assembled packages tailored to unique project requirements and a dedicated on-site training space, we're providing everything customers need to succeed with Dodge."

The facility's training and education opportunities will enable customers to properly select, install, troubleshoot, and maintain Dodge products. Backed by experience across a wide range of industries and applications, the center provides premier support through local dedicated sales engineers and a USA-based customer service team.

For more information about the Kansas City Customer Solutions Center, visit https://dodgeindustrial.com/kc/.

About Dodge Industrial, Inc.

Dodge Industrial, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of mounted bearings, enclosed gearing, and other power transmission components. For more than 145 years, Dodge products have helped manufacturers and end users alike in a broad range of industries increase the productivity and profitability of their operations. With in-depth knowledge of each industry’s specific needs and challenges, Dodge provides innovative solutions and advanced technologies to maximize production output, decrease downtime, and enhance system value for their customers. For more information, visit dodgeindustrial.com.

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Contact Info



Matt Wolford

mwolford@dodgeindustrial.com

+1 864-297-4800

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