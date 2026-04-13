Bubbakoo’s Burritos Powers Personalization and Data-Driven Growth with Bikky

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bikky, the customer data platform built exclusively for multi-unit restaurants, announced its partnership with fast-casual Mexican fusion brand Bubbakoo’s Burritos. Known for its highly customizable menu and non-traditional flavors, Bubbakoo’s is working with Bikky to drive personalized, data-driven growth.

Founded in 2008 in Mount Pleasant, New Jersey, Bubbakoo’s gives every guest the ability to create something completely unique—every time they visit. Its broad, choice-driven menu quickly gained popularity, and the brand now has more than 140 locations across 16 states.

With each new location, it became more challenging to maintain a unified view of guest behavior and identify meaningful trends. “Before Bikky, it was hard for us to see the big picture. Our data was very fragmented,” said Alex Jano, VP of Marketing. To support its next phase of growth, Bubbakoo’s brought on Bikky to centralize its data, unlock deeper insights, and power a more tailored guest experience.

Bubbakoo’s first area of focus was improving their onboarding journey—a new initiative made possible by Bikky’s segmentation tool. Their onboarding had been one-size-fits-all, with limited visibility into what drove repeat visits. With Bikky, the team can follow guests beyond their first visit, identifying where engagement drops off and where there’s opportunity to improve.

“Having data that tells us who each customer is and being able to capitalize on that is probably our biggest aha at the moment,” said Jano. Bubbakoo’s is now testing different communications to understand what resonates with specific segments and creating more tailored, relevant onboarding.

Bikky’s segmentation tool is proving valuable for menu expansion as well. On April 13th, the brand is launching a new plant-based chorizo. While not every guest will be interested, Bubbakoo’s can now target those actively seeking plant-based options. “We know this launch will be really exciting for some of our guests and we can use Bikky to give them a special, personalized offer rather than sending the same message to everyone,” said Jano.

Beyond marketing, Bikky’s data is fueling more informed menu analysis. With a clear view of guest behavior across every point of sale, the brand is testing menu layouts to determine what performs best in-store versus online. This ensures guests can easily navigate Bubbakoo’s expansive and highly customizable menu.

The team is also empowering franchisees with insights beyond sales and traffic. By bringing location-specific data into reviews and planning, operators are identifying trends and opportunities they could not previously see. “We’re better supporting our franchisees with deeper insights into their business,” said Jano. “It not only helps identify local opportunities but also strengthens alignment and collaboration with our franchise partners.”

“As our brand continues to grow and level up, having the right data behind our decisions is essential,” said Chris Ives, CEO of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “Bikky gives us a clearer view of our guests and allows us to turn insights into smarter marketing, stronger franchisee support, and better experiences across the system.”

Looking ahead, Bubbakoo’s is focused on bringing in new franchisees, building awareness in new markets, optimizing its menu and LTO strategy, and strengthening its tech stack to support long-term scale. Bikky will play an essential role in that growth. “With Bikky, we can combine customer feedback with detailed insights into guest behavior. We finally have the whole picture.”

“In their short time on Bikky, Bubbakoo's has incorporated guest data into every part of their business — marketing, menu decisions, operational reviews, and franchisee support,” says Abhinav Kapur, Co-Founder and CEO of Bikky. “They understand that guest data isn't just a tool, but the centerpiece of their growth strategy. We're proud to support this innovative, fast-growing brand as they bring craveable, customizable Mexican fusion to the masses.”

Today’s fastest-growing, most innovative restaurants use Bikky to understand how their decisions impact key metrics like frequency and traffic. Bubbakoo’s Burritos joins a growing roster of brands, including Bojangles, Playa Bowls, and Dave’s Hot Chicken, that rely on Bikky’s guest data and analytics platform.

Contact:

Abhinav Kapur, Founder & CEO, Bikky

Abhinav@bikky.com