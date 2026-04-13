Rezolve Ai Launches brainpowa™ Commerce-Tuned Models in Microsoft Foundry

Rezolve Joins an Elite Group of Foundational Model Providers Including OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, xAI, and DeepSeek

brainpowa™ Now Empowering Global Brands to Build Custom "Commerce Copilots" on Azure

NEW YORK and SEATTLE, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), a pioneer in commerce-tuned artificial intelligence, today announced the availability of its proprietary brainpowa™ commerce-tuned model suite in Microsoft’s Microsoft Foundry, enabling brands to build and deploy commerce copilots on Microsoft Azure. By joining the ranks of foundational leaders like OpenAI and Anthropic within the Foundry ecosystem, Rezolve Ai is now providing specialized "Commerce Superintelligence" expected to drive the next generation of enterprise growth.

This launch enables global merchants to move beyond generic chat or LLMs to commerce-specific models in the Foundry ecosystem designed to understand intent, orchestrate actions and drive conversion.

Built for Commerce

Unlike general-purpose models, brainpowa™ is purpose-built for commerce to identify buying intent, orchestrate real-time tool calls and present products in a brand-aligned voice.

The availability of brainpowa™ in Microsoft Foundry allows brands to deploy these high-performance models directly on Microsoft Azure, fully integrated with the enterprise ecosystems of Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Proven Commercial Impact

Rezolve Ai models are engineered to move beyond generic conversation to "Commerce Superintelligence" with performance continuously benchmarked against three core commerce pillars:

Sales-Closing Rate: Optimizing the path from product discovery to final purchase.

Optimizing the path from product discovery to final purchase. Clarification Quality: Asking precise, timely questions to refine user intent and reduce friction.

Asking precise, timely questions to refine user intent and reduce friction. Product Presentation Timing: Ensuring products are surfaced at the moment of highest consumer intent.





“The conversational and agentic era of commerce has arrived,” said Daniel M Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai. “AI has learned to converse; now it must learn to convert. brainpowa is trained on real retail interactions to understand intent, ask the right questions and present products in ways that drive measurable commercial outcomes. By joining the elite group of foundational providers in Microsoft Foundry, we are giving brands a faster, more specialized path to deploy commerce copilots on Azure designed to drive real-world business outcomes.”

Jason Graefe, Corporate Vice President, AI Partner Catalyst at Microsoft added: “I'm pleased Rezolve's brainpowa will now be available on Microsoft AI Foundry as part of an expanded agreement. AI Foundry was built to bring specialized models to enterprise customers and Rezolve brings a unique set of models trained specifically for commerce on Foundry. Together we’re giving brands the power to build their own commerce copilots directly on Azure. This shows how Foundry fuels both innovation and measurable business outcomes.”

Production-Ready Models for Enterprise Commerce

Rezolve’s brainpowa™ models are purpose-built for commerce, have been designed to ask the right clarifying questions at the right time and surfacing products in ways that feel personalized and natural without the need for complex prompt engineering. The models are benchmarked through human evaluations to ensure tone, timing, and accuracy align with brand expectations.

Rezolve Ai measures performance across three core metrics: sales-closing rate, clarification quality and timing of product presentation. Rezolve continues to fine tune and improve its models across these metrics while maintaining cost efficiency and enterprise-grade safety standards. This reflects Rezolve’s focus on practical outcomes, that help retailers increase revenue while reducing operational overhead.

Built on a compact and efficient architecture, brainpowa™ is designed to reduce response latency and improve overall economics of inference cost per interaction, supporting real-time commerce experiences at global scale. All models can be deployed within private Azure Virtual Networks (VNETs) for organizations requiring strict governance, data residency, and compliance. The models integrate with Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft 365 Copilot experiences, allowing retailers to extend commerce intelligence across customer engagement, sales, and service operations.

The initial brainpowa suite available through Microsoft Foundry includes three production-ready models for enterprise use:

1) brainpowa-general-toolcalling-m-v1 - tool-augmented conversational AI model for multi-turn e-commerce sales and agentic workflows with strong context retention and real-time tool orchestration. 2) brainpowa-general-conversational-l-v1 - high-performance conversational AI model for multi-turn commerce and customer interaction use cases. Optimized for catalogue enrichment workflows. 3) brainpowa-general-conversational-m-v1 - efficient conversational AI model for real-time commerce, customer support, and multi-turn dialogue applications.

Each model is trained on curated catalog, policy, and conversational datasets for the retail domain and validated against Rezolve’s commerce-specific Golden Datasets.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in retail and commerce artificial intelligence. Its proprietary brainpowa™ models deliver safe, scalable conversational intelligence that increases sales, engagement, and customer loyalty. Headquartered in London with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, Rezolve Ai partners with leading brands and retailers to power the future of commerce through AI that sells. Learn more at

www.rezolve.com

Media Contact

Rezolve Ai

Urmee Khan - Global Head of Communications

urmeekhan@rezolve.com

+44 7576 094 040

investors@rezolve.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward looking in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “intend,” “can,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “project” and similar expressions, among others, generally identify “forward-looking statements,” which speak only as of the date the statements were made. These forward-looking statements include Rezolve Ai’s statements regarding its proprietary brainpowa™ commerce-tuned model suite, including its performance features and benefits to customers. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. None of Rezolve nor any other person (including Microsoft) is responsible for updating or revising any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.