Vetted Deal Flow Takes Center Stage at ACA Summit Innovation Funders Showcase

PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a market where investors are prioritizing disciplined selection and clear paths to outcomes, eleven rigorously vetted companies will be featured at the Angel Capital Association (ACA) Innovation Funders Showcase during the 2026 ACA Summit (April 21- 23, 2026 in Westminster, Colorado).

Selected and sponsored by Keiretsu Forum-MST, this cohort represents curated deal flow shaped through structured screening and investor-led diligence. This marks the 13th consecutive year Keiretsu Forum-MST has brought companies to the Innovation Funders Showcase.

“Investors are no longer looking for just access to deals, they want well-vetted opportunities with a path forward,” said Howard Lubert, President, Keiretsu Forum-MST. “The companies in this group reflect disciplined selection, real market relevance, and a focus on execution.”

Meet the Keiretsu Forum-MST 2026 Innovation Funders Showcase Companies:

Solaris Endovascular (CEO: Randy Hubbell)

Developing a drug-eluting stent platform targeting dialysis access and peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Wellvii (CEO: Mark Khachaturian)

Delivering healthcare at any address through its all-in-one comprehensive, clinically accurate, connected healthcare solution that measures 9 vital signs from the finger.

CORIT Medical (CEO: Aaron Tutwiler)

A commercial medical device company with a specific focus on a Class I single-use surgical device designed to reduce nasal obstruction and improve breathing.

Sarcomatrix (CEO: David Craig)

Advancing therapies for muscle-wasting diseases, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

PatentVest (COO: Javier Chamorro)

AI-native platform transforming patent development with improved cost efficiency and quality.

Trace Orthopedics (CEO: Adam Greenspan)

The Trace Method repairs tendon injuries using a needle procedure instead of surgery, dramatically improving patient care and reducing healthcare costs.

Healionics (CEO: Mike Connolly)

Developing safer, more reliable vascular access solutions to enhance the health and longevity of patients with kidney failure while reducing the high cost of dialysis care.

Actuated Medical (CEO: Maureen L. Mulvihill, PhD)

Transformative Tools for Brain Access, Delivery, & Performance. Medical devices advancing access and delivery in complex procedures.

Quix Labs (CEO: Zachary Starr)

Building a primary care–aligned, inhalable nicotine reduction platform designed to help adult smokers and vapers gradually reduce their nicotine intake through community pharmacies.

Pharma in Silica (CEO: Francois Arcand)

Targeted chemotherapy delivery platform designed to increase efficacy and reduce side effects.

Variablegrid (CEO: Dan Lafferty)

AI-driven energy management platform enabling EV charging without costly infrastructure upgrades.

Focused Access for Active Investors

The ACA Innovation Funders Showcase provides a concentrated setting for accredited investors, family offices, and venture participants to engage with companies that have already passed structured screening and diligence.

Keiretsu Forum-MST will facilitate direct engagement opportunities, including investor meetings and access to investment materials for those seeking deeper evaluation.

About Keiretsu Forum-MST

Keiretsu Forum-MST is an investor-led community focused on curated deal flow, structured diligence, and disciplined early-stage investing. As part of the global Keiretsu Forum network, it connects accredited investors with rigorously screened companies and supports active investor participation throughout the investment lifecycle.

Media Contact:

Cindi Sutera

Keiretsu Forum-MST Communications

cindis@amscommunications.net

610-613-2773