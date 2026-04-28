Investor-Voted Outcomes Highlight Disciplined Deal Flow at Innovation Funders Showcase

PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Angel Capital Association (ACA) Summit concluded with a clear signal from active investors: disciplined, well-positioned companies are rising to the top in a very selective capital environment.

As part of the Innovation Funders Showcase, investors cast votes using symbolic $1,000,000 bills to identify the Most Valued Companies in the room. CORIT Medical, led by CEO Aaron Tutwiler, earned second place, reflecting strong investor interest and confidence in its commercial trajectory.

CORIT Medical is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on a Class I, single-use surgical device designed to reduce nasal obstruction and improve breathing. The company addresses a large, defined market with a practical, physician-adoptable solution positioned for near-term growth.

CORIT is a Keiretsu Forum-MST portfolio company and one of the first participants in the organization’s ReStart program. ReStart is a structured model designed to reposition companies with strong underlying technology but misaligned execution. The model is governance-driven and designed to move companies toward a liquidity event within a structured timeframe.

“CORIT is an example of what happens when you combine a viable product with disciplined leadership, go-to-market focus, and governance,” said Howard Lubert, Area President of Keiretsu Forum-MST. “Investors responded to clarity, strategy, and a clear path forward.”

CORIT’s recognition reinforces a broader trend: Investors are prioritizing companies that demonstrate execution readiness, capital efficiency, and defined exit pathways.

ASSETS from presentation: https://we.tl/t-E3Va35k6EUenNJkE

About Keiretsu Forum-MST

Keiretsu Forum-MST is an investor-led community focused on curated deal flow, structured diligence, and disciplined early-stage investing. Through initiatives such as ReStart and IPO Angels, the organization emphasizes governance, execution, and defined pathways to liquidity in today’s evolving capital markets.

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