ibex to Showcase AI-Powered CX Solutions for Utilities at the IUCX Annual Conference 2026

TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, will participate in the IUCX (Innovate UtilityCX) Annual Conference 2026 in Tampa from April 14-16. The ibex utilities team will showcase next-generation AI-powered customer experience (CX) solutions that help utilities connect with customers, enhance engagement, and reduce operating costs.

“AI is a game changer for improving CX and driving efficiencies,” said Bruce Dawson, ibex Chief Sales and Client Services Officer. “Utilities of all sizes have significant opportunities to transform customer service, no matter their stage in digital transformation. As a global leader in AI-powered contact center solutions, ibex offers a comprehensive approach for utilities aiming to increase customer satisfaction and lower service costs. We combine the best AI technology, deep CX expertise, and unmatched business insights to deliver seamless AI Agent to Human Agent interactions, improving results and driving meaningful ROI.”

The ibex utilities team will be at booth #624 demonstrating the ibex Wave iX solution suite – generative AI-powered CX solutions for the entire utility customer lifecycle – including Wave iX AI Virtual Agent, Wave iX Translate, and Wave iX Verify & Route.

These solutions enable utilities to modernize their CX with AI-driven voice and text conversations tailored to their brand persona and operational needs. They deliver human-like, infinitely scalable, and hyper-personalized experiences while integrating seamlessly with human agent support systems to ensure rapid escalation and efficient resolution of complex service issues.

The IUCX Conference is the premier annual educational and customer service conference serving electric, gas, and water/wastewater utility professionals across North America and globally. The event features two days of meter-to-cash process content, timely industry programming, and real-world examples from utilities at every stage of their CX transformation journeys—making it an ideal forum for organizations looking to implement AI in customer experience today.

For more information about ibex WaveiX, visit ibex.co/wave-ix/.

About ibex

ibex is a global leader in outsourced business services and AI-powered customer experience solutions, enabling the world’s best brands to deliver truly differentiated experiences for their customers. Leveraging a global team of more than 36,000 human CX experts – powered by the best AI technology, decades of CX innovation, and deep business insights – ibex engineers seamless, end-to-end customer journeys from AI agents to human agents at scale across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities, technology, logistics, and more. Discover more at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Dan Burris

ibex

Daniel.Burris@ibex.co

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