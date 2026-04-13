Amogy and GS E&C Sign Joint Venture Agreement to Advance Green Ammonia-Based Distributed Power

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amogy, a provider of mature, scalable, and efficient ammonia-to-power solutions, today announced it has signed a joint venture agreement with GS Engineering & Construction (GS E&C), a leading South Korean engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm, to establish and operate a joint venture focused on ammonia-based distributed power generation.

The joint venture will combine Amogy’s advanced ammonia cracking technology with GS E&C’s extensive global EPC capabilities to accelerate entry into the carbon-free distributed power generation market. Amogy’s technology enables the conversion of ammonia into hydrogen for power generation, offering a scalable and efficient carbon-free energy solution. The joint solution leverages ammonia to generate electricity without complex infrastructure, enabling deployment on smaller sites while maintaining cost and space efficiency.

This joint venture agreement builds on a previously announced project in Pohang City, South Korea. The project aims to deploy an ammonia-based power generation system of up to 40 MW at the Yeongilman Industrial Complex, using green ammonia as a carbon-free fuel to supply clean electricity for regional industrial demand. Amogy and GS E&C were jointly selected last year as project operators for a Distributed Energy Special Zone designated by Korea’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment.

“This joint venture reflects growing global demand for practical, carbon-free energy solutions,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “Together with GS E&C, we are pairing breakthrough technology with proven EPC capabilities to deliver turnkey, easy-to-deploy solutions for customers. With our flagship project in Pohang underway, this partnership enables us to scale carbon-free distributed power generation and accelerate global expansion.”

Jin-hong Huh, Senior Executive Vice President of GS E&C, stated, “Through this joint venture, we aim to lead a new market for green ammonia-based carbon-free power generation. By successfully completing the pilot and subsequent commercialization projects in Pohang starting from this year, we will establish a foundation for expanding our energy business portfolio.”

About GS Engineering & Construction (GS E&C)

GS E&C is one of South Korea’s leading engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies with a global presence across energy, plant, infrastructure, architecture, and new technology businesses.

Through continuous innovation and strategic investments, GS E&C is expanding its footprint into next-generation energy sectors including hydrogen, ammonia, and renewable power, with a commitment to achieving carbon neutrality and sustainable growth. For more information, follow GS E&C on LinkedIn, or visit www.gsenc.com.

About Amogy

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like power generation, maritime shipping, and heavy industry. Proven in real-world applications, its patented ammonia cracking technology offers a mature, scalable, and highly efficient method for splitting ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen. The produced hydrogen is directed to integrated fuel cells or hydrogen engines, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions.

Amogy is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional locations including Houston, Texas, and Seoul, South Korea. Amogy is backed by investors including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation, Samsung Heavy Industries, BHP Ventures, and AP Ventures. For more information, follow Amogy on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, and YouTube, or visit www.amogy.co.

Media Contact: amogy@marketbridge.com