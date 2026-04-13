Unleashed Brands Taps Goodway Group to Connect Digital Media Investment to Franchise-Level Performance Across Physical Locations

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodway Group today announced it’s been selected by Unleashed Brands, a leading youth enrichment platform generating more than $1 billion in annual systemwide revenue and serving over 20 million families each year, to support the evolution of its digital media strategy with a focus on connected commerce and in-location performance.

The partnership will launch with Urban Air Adventure Park, Unleashed Brands’ largest brand, where Goodway Group will activate and optimize a connected commerce framework designed to link national and local media investment to activity inside physical locations. The work is structured to provide clear visibility into franchise-level outcomes while supporting consistency and flexibility across markets.



In addition, Goodway Group is supporting Sylvan Learning and The Little Gym with upper-funnel awareness campaigns as part of Unleashed Brands’ broader, portfolio-wide media transformation.

Goodway Group will serve as Unleashed Brands’ strategic digital media partner for Urban Air, overseeing media activation and measurement across its franchise footprint. The engagement is designed as a scalable model that can extend across additional Unleashed Brands properties as the organization continues to grow.

“We’re excited to partner with Unleashed Brands as they modernize how digital media drives real-world activity inside their physical locations,” said Paul Frampton-Calero, CEO of Goodway Group. “This partnership reflects our connected commerce approach, linking digital engagement to physical outcomes while providing the infrastructure, measurement, and execution needed to support complex, multi-location operations. Our role is to help Unleashed Brands deliver same-store sales growth while building a foundation for long-term operational flexibility.”

Unleashed Brands selected Goodway Group for its deep expertise in multi-location and franchise marketing, particularly its ability to manage complexity across hundreds of physical locations for brands including General Motors, Raising Cane’s, and Subaru. As franchise brands face increasing pressure to prove the impact of digital investment on same-store sales, the partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward accountability and outcome-based media models.





Pat O’Toole, CMO, Unleashed Brands

“As we continue to scale our portfolio of youth enrichment brands, connecting digital investment to what happens inside our locations is critical,” said Pat O’Toole, CMO of Unleashed Brands. “Goodway Group’s understanding of franchise dynamics and digital-to-physical measurement made them the right partner to help us evolve how we drive growth and support our brands and franchisees.”

This appointment reflects Goodway Group’s leadership in connected commerce and multi-location media. The firm supports more than 200 brands across activation, analytics, and consulting, helping organizations modernize how they plan, execute, and measure media tied to physical outcomes.

Goodway Group will enable this transformation through advanced technology and services supporting media execution, performance creative, workflow efficiency, measurement solutions, and real-time franchise-level reporting dashboards, providing Unleashed Brands with greater clarity, speed, and accountability across markets — while supporting its mission to help children learn, play, and grow across every stage of childhood.



About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Sylvan Learning, Snapology, XP League, Class 101, Premier Martial Arts, and Water Wings Swim School. The platform was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable franchise brands that help kids learn, play, and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every child by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them reach their full potential.

For more information, visit UnleashedBrands.com.

About Goodway Group

Goodway Group is the independent growth partner for retail, commerce, and CPG brands by connecting digital to store to drive incremental revenue. Our Connected Commerce operating system, powered by GOES™ and Agentic AI, brings Commerce, Connection, and Consulting together as one growth engine, turning shopper signals into real-time action that rings the register. Commerce is where strategy delivers in the real world, driving store visits, increasing basket size, and accelerating revenue. Connection is how media moves the shopper through the journey, improving conversion at every moment. Consulting unlocks greater change for brands modernizing for growth, transforming the systems that underpin long-term performance. Independent by design, Goodway Group builds around how each brand operates with accountability for outcomes that hit the bottom line. With over ninety years of digital-to-store experience across brands such as Publix, Staples, and Unleashed Brands, Goodway Group is built for the realities of commerce today — and where it’s going next.

Learn more: www.goodwaygroup.com/

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Media Contact

Luca Sesti

Luca.Sesti@lcscomms.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da35cfa6-3623-49b8-8d56-3a278f7a2895