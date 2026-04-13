Egnyte Recognized On The 2026 CRN Storage 100 List

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte, a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has included Egnyte on its prestigious annual Storage 100 list in the Data Recovery, Observability, and Resiliency category.

The CRN Storage 100 spotlights storage vendors advancing innovation, delivering cutting-edge technology, and supporting high-impact strategic partnerships. Selected by the CRN editorial team, each company on the list was chosen for its dedication to bringing best-in-class storage offerings to the channel.

The Storage 100 list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers looking to optimize their portfolios with critical storage technology across areas such as software-defined storage, data recovery, observability and resilience, and components.

CRN’s selection of Egnyte reflects its ability to drive value for the partner community through a secure collaboration cloud that streamlines how teams work. The Egnyte Content Cloud empowers organizations to leverage integrated AI capabilities, streamlined automated workflows, and real-time co-editing without sacrificing data security or compliance. With Egnyte, channel partners empower their customers with a centralized, secure environment for collaborating on mission-critical content. Egnyte’s partner program rewards partners for their role in the sales process and provides access to exclusive tools and training to deliver enhanced customer value.

“We are honored to be included on the CRN Storage 100 list, which reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class secure collaboration experience for our partners and their customers,” said Bob Gagnon, SVP of Global Channel Sales at Egnyte. “Egnyte is focused on strengthening the relationships with our channel partners and helping the channel drive operational efficiency to their customers using the power of AI to transform everyday collaboration into a strategic business advantage.”

“We’re proud to recognize the companies on this year’s Storage 100 for their deep commitment to partnering with the channel to deliver truly transformative storage solutions,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “These vendors continue to push meaningful innovation in storage while evolving partner strategies that drive success across the entire channel ecosystem.”

Coverage of the 2026 CRN Storage 100 list begins on April 13 at crn.com/storage100.

About Egnyte

Egnyte is a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, trusted by more than 23,000 customers to increase employee productivity, drive operational efficiencies, and secure mission-critical content. Egnyte's AI-powered platform empowers organizations to create, share, and protect their information at scale, with specialized solutions designed to meet the unique needs of organizations in architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), financial services, life sciences, and other industries. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.

Egnyte Media Contact:

Erin Mancini

Sr. Manager, Public Relations

media@egnyte.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com