Egnyte Targets Data Fragmentation with Automated Email and Content Governance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte , a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, today announced a new set of capabilities designed to consolidate fragmented knowledge. Email Capture centralizes critical communications and attachments from siloed inboxes into the Egnyte folder structure, assisting users to make more informed data-driven decisions based on their entire knowledge base. Egnyte is also launching a deep set of AI-driven integrations and capabilities specifically designed for the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry.

Data fragmentation is a pervasive problem for organizations that can contribute to lost insights and increased operational risk. Email Capture extracts emails from personal siloed inboxes into a single, secure environment to help ensure critical decisions, approvals, and actions are preserved, searchable, and governed. Bringing business-critical conversations and attachments into the Egnyte domain enables users to share content from these communications with their team. By making email communications and attachments available within the Egnyte environment, AI tools can access a broader, more current set of project information.

“The most valuable asset any company has is its collective knowledge, yet that knowledge is often trapped in personal inboxes and disconnected systems,” said Prasad Gune, Chief Product Officer at Egnyte. “With Egnyte, users can break down these traditional silos to more confidently make business decisions and leverage AI directly where the data lives. These capabilities and the enhanced integrations announced today enable teams to get answers grounded in real project data, preserving integrity, security, and control.”

A suite of specialized capabilities specifically designed for the AEC industry connects field systems and design tools directly to the project record. The Proposal Coordinator is a new AI agent that helps AEC teams move faster by automatically searching past proposals to generate higher quality responses to new opportunities. The Autodesk Forma Integration builds on the existing integration to create a real-time, two-way connection between Egnyte and Forma, so teams can work on the current version of a file regardless of which platform they are on. With the Deltek VantagePoint Integration, a project going live in VantagePoint will automatically trigger the creation of a corresponding project in Egnyte, with the proper structure and permissions in place.

Egnyte also released new AI capabilities to power its AI Assistant. AI Connectors, built on the Model Context Protocol, link Egnyte's AI to the tools teams already use, such as Outlook, Slack, DocuSign, and Salesforce. Tagging for Single Documents automatically extracts metadata from individual files to standardize them and make them more searchable with the AI Assistant. Image captioning generates plain-language descriptions of drawings and site photos, making it more efficient to find relevant project content. Content will automatically be categorized and tagged as it arrives with content-type classification for AEC documents, improving search and enabling accurate data extraction.

By integrating these capabilities, Egnyte drives operational efficiencies for AEC firms by reducing the need to search across multiple systems and enabling valuable insights grounded in real project data. Instead of copying data into new systems, Egnyte brings AI directly to the source, improving decisions and enabling firms to reuse their institutional knowledge across every project.

For more information on Email Capture, click here . And for more information on Egnyte’s latest AEC innovations, visit www.egnyte.com/aec .

About Egnyte

Egnyte is a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, trusted by more than 23,000 customers to increase employee productivity, drive operational efficiencies, and secure mission-critical content. Egnyte's AI-powered platform empowers organizations to create, share, and protect their information at scale, with specialized solutions designed to meet the unique needs of organizations in architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), financial services, life sciences, and other industries. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com .

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media@egnyte.com