Raleigh, North Carolina, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&I Direct, LLC, a full-service automotive brokerage firm and independent dealer advocate led by led by partners Gary Powers and Daniel Scarlett, today announced a strategic partnership with Administrative Management Solutions, Inc. (AMS), a leader in F&I administration software. The partnership enables F&I Direct to directly administer F&I programs for its dealer clients through the AMS platform, giving those dealers a dedicated, independent advocate running their F&I operations, backed by the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

F&I Direct Expands Its Administrator Capabilities Through Strategic Partnership with AMS

Traditionally, dealerships have depended on large, impersonal third-party administrators to manage their F&I products, process claims, and report on performance, often with limited visibility into the data that drives their own profitability. Through this partnership, F&I Direct changes that dynamic. By operating as the administrator through the AMS platform, F&I Direct can now manage its dealer clients’ F&I programs directly, providing real-time reporting, streamlined contracting, and transparent performance insights, all while maintaining the advocate-first relationship that defines F&I Direct’s approach.

The AMS platform’s AI-driven technology gives F&I Direct the infrastructure to administer programs across its network of over 100 dealership rooftops in the automotive, RV, marine, and powersport sectors with a level of speed, accuracy, and personalization that legacy administration models simply cannot match. Dealers benefit from having an advocate they already know and trust handling their F&I, rather than a distant corporate administrator with no stake in their success.

“Partnering with F&I Direct is about putting a trusted advocate in the administrator’s seat,” said Bart Carpenter, CEO of AMS. “Our platform was built to give independent operators the same administrative power that large dealer groups have always had access to. Now, F&I Direct can walk into any dealership they serve and say they are not just recommending the right products, they are administering them. That is a fundamentally different and more powerful value proposition for their dealers.”

The integration of AMS’s technology into F&I Direct’s service offering also enhances its existing Profit Development Programs and Digital Solutions. Dealer clients will gain access to real-time data and performance analytics administered directly through F&I Direct, allowing for faster and more informed decisions around product mix, pricing, and reserve management.

The partnership further expands F&I Direct’s training and development capabilities, ensuring that dealership F&I staff are fully supported within a modern, technology-driven administration environment.

“Our goal is to empower dealerships with the tools, products, and insights they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving marketplace,” said Gary Powers, Founder and Partner of F&I Direct. “We are proud to support our dealership network with solutions that drive real, sustainable growth.”

By combining F&I Direct’s advocate philosophy with AMS’s administration technology, the partnership positions F&I Direct’s dealer clients to capture greater F&I profitability, improve operational transparency, and build long-term enterprise value. These are advantages that have historically been out of reach for independent dealers and smaller dealer groups.

About F&I Direct, LLC

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, F&I Direct is a full-service automotive brokerage firm specializing in connecting automotive, RV, marine, and powersport businesses with top-tier F&I administrators. Founded in 2022, the company leverages over 45 years of combined industry experience to offer tailored solutions that enhance profitability and operational efficiency. F&I Direct holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and is dedicated to serving as an independent advocate for its clients.

Learn more: fi-direct.com

About Administrative Management Solutions, Inc. (AMS)

Established in 2021 and headquartered in Windcrest, TX, Administrative Management Solutions, Inc. (AMS) is a leader in F&I administration software. AMS empowers automotive dealers to take control of their Finance & Insurance profits through self-administration, utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence to maximize cash flow and enterprise value. With AMS, dealers don’t just participate in F&I, they own it.

Learn more: adminms.com

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