SBA Announces Visa as Platinum Cosponsor for National Small Business Week 2026

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that Visa, a National Small Business Week legacy cosponsor, has once again returned as the Platinum Cosponsor for National Small Business Week 2026. Visa will headline the National Awards Ceremony in Washington, D.C. on May 3rd and will take part in SBA events throughout the week from May 3-9, including the 2026 Virtual Summit and the agency’s nationwide tour to Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia.

“We are grateful for Visa’s continued support and for all of the cosponsors who make National Small Business Week possible,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and the heartbeat of our local communities, which is why we’re excited to highlight their leadership and ingenuity. Alongside our cosponsors, we also look forward to offering modernized resources to unleash the power of free enterprise, which has underpinned American exceptionalism since our nation’s founding 250 years ago.”

Visa’s ongoing support for this week-long celebration underscores its commitment to small business owners. Visa offers solutions and educational resources designed to help support small business readiness, access and visibility.

“Not just during National Small Business Week but year-round, Visa celebrates the entrepreneurs who drive commerce and strengthen our communities,” said Denise Press, Head of Small Business, NA, Visa Commercial Solutions. “Visa is proud to once again serve as a platinum sponsor alongside the SBA and use our unique capabilities to support small business growth.”

Since 1963, the President of the United States has declared National Small Business Week to recognize small businesses as the job creators, builders, and innovators of America’s economy. This year, small businesses are benefitting from a host of new pro-growth incentives introduced as part of the America First agenda – including historic deregulation, fair trade, and Working Family Tax Cuts that have already restored opportunity and investment on Main Street. Under President Trump, small business optimism has remained above its 52-year average.

Details on National Small Business Week, the Virtual Summit, and National Awards Ceremony are featured on www.sba.gov/NSBW and will be updated as additional information and activities are confirmed. Local events will be featured on www.sba.gov/events.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Cosponsorship Authorization #26-1-C. SBA’s participation in this Cosponsored Activity is not an endorsement of the views, opinions, products or services of any Cosponsor or other person or entity. All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis.