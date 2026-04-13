Regulated information

Paris, April 13, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/23 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: April 7 to April 10, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 7-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 40 000 10,9010 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 7-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 31 500 10,8722 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 7-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 5 500 10,8801 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 8-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 40 000 11,2012 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 8-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 32 000 11,1851 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 8-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 5 000 11,2004 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 9-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 39 000 11,0045 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 9-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 32 500 10,9951 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 9-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 5 500 11,0211 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 10-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 39 084 11,1762 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 10-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 31 262 11,1636 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 10-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 5 500 11,1228 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud

+ 33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

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