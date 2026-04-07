Regulated information

Paris, April 7, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/22 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: March 30 to April 2, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 30-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 48 100 10,1432 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 30-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 29 000 10,1627 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 30-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 5 500 10,1522 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 31-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 43 000 10,5417 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 31-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 32 000 10,5137 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 31-Mar-26 NL0015001W49 6 000 10,5172 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 1-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 39 814 10,6000 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 1-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 34 136 10,5955 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 1-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 6 000 10,6246 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 40 680 10,6494 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 33 000 10,6119 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 2-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 6 000 10,6378 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud

+ 33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

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