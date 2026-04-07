DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/22 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

 | Source: Pluxee N.V. Pluxee N.V.

Regulated information

Paris, April 7, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/22 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Period of: March 30 to April 2, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8530-Mar-26NL0015001W4948 10010,1432XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8530-Mar-26NL0015001W4929 00010,1627DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8530-Mar-26NL0015001W495 50010,1522TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8531-Mar-26NL0015001W4943 00010,5417XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8531-Mar-26NL0015001W4932 00010,5137DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8531-Mar-26NL0015001W496 00010,5172TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO851-Apr-26NL0015001W4939 81410,6000XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO851-Apr-26NL0015001W4934 13610,5955DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO851-Apr-26NL0015001W496 00010,6246TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Apr-26NL0015001W4940 68010,6494XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Apr-26NL0015001W4933 00010,6119DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO852-Apr-26NL0015001W496 00010,6378TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

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PR PLUXEE_DISCLOSURE 2026.22 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
GlobeNewswire

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