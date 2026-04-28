Regulated information
Paris, April 28, 2026
DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/25 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
Period of: April 20 to April 24, 2026
Issuer: Pluxee N.V.
Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)
Aggregate presentation by day and by market.
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|20-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|26 195
|12,0629
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|20-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|24 668
|12,0391
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|20-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|3 000
|12,0150
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|21-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|33 500
|12,2178
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|21-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|15 000
|12,2318
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|21-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|1 500
|12,2600
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|22-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|34 000
|12,1932
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|22-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|17 000
|12,1858
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|22-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|2 000
|12,1760
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|23-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|35 000
|12,2232
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|23-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|16 500
|12,2244
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|23-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|1 500
|12,2424
|TQE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|24-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|32 679
|12,2411
|XPAR
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|24-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|16 122
|12,2404
|DXE
|213800RQNIQT48SEEO85
|24-Apr-26
|NL0015001W49
|1 199
|12,2517
|TQE
About Pluxee
Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.
For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com
Contacts
|Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com
|Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com
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