Regulated information

Paris, April 28, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/25 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

Period of: April 20 to April 24, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49)

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 20-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 26 195 12,0629 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 20-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 24 668 12,0391 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 20-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 3 000 12,0150 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 21-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 33 500 12,2178 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 21-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 15 000 12,2318 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 21-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 1 500 12,2600 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 22-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 34 000 12,1932 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 22-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 17 000 12,1858 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 22-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 2 000 12,1760 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 23-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 35 000 12,2232 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 23-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 16 500 12,2244 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 23-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 1 500 12,2424 TQE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 24-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 32 679 12,2411 XPAR 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 24-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 16 122 12,2404 DXE 213800RQNIQT48SEEO85 24-Apr-26 NL0015001W49 1 199 12,2517 TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media

Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud

+ 33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

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