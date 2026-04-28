DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/25 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES

 | Source: Pluxee N.V. Pluxee N.V.

Regulated information

Paris, April 28, 2026

DISCLOSURE FISCAL 2026/25 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES 

Period of: April 20 to April 24, 2026

Issuer: Pluxee N.V.

Class of Securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN NL0015001W49) 

Aggregate presentation by day and by market.

Issuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8520-Apr-26NL0015001W4926 19512,0629XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8520-Apr-26NL0015001W4924 66812,0391DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8520-Apr-26NL0015001W493 00012,0150TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8521-Apr-26NL0015001W4933 50012,2178XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8521-Apr-26NL0015001W4915 00012,2318DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8521-Apr-26NL0015001W491 50012,2600TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8522-Apr-26NL0015001W4934 00012,1932XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8522-Apr-26NL0015001W4917 00012,1858DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8522-Apr-26NL0015001W492 00012,1760TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8523-Apr-26NL0015001W4935 00012,2232XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8523-Apr-26NL0015001W4916 50012,2244DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8523-Apr-26NL0015001W491 50012,2424TQE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8524-Apr-26NL0015001W4932 67912,2411XPAR
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8524-Apr-26NL0015001W4916 12212,2404DXE
213800RQNIQT48SEEO8524-Apr-26NL0015001W491 19912,2517TQE

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 28 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,600 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Contacts

Media
Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com		Analysts and Investors
Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

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PR PLUXEE_DISCLOSURE 2026.25 OF TRANSACTIONS ON TREASURY SHARES
GlobeNewswire

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