CryptoMondays Announces Official Opening Event of Consensus 2026

MIAMI BEACH, Florida, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoMondays today announced its official opening event of Consensus 2026, bringing together the CryptoMondays Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Wall Street chapters, alongside the strength of its broader global network, for a highly curated gathering designed to convene institutional partners, investors, founders, and senior operators at the outset of one of the digital asset sector’s most important weeks.

Developed with strategic partners including 1inch, N3XT, Mastermind Family Office powered by B1 Financial, Sarson Funds, American Crypto Academy, Meanwhile, and NFT VIP, the May 4 event is positioned as an intentional early week touchpoint for market participants seeking a selective, institutionally focused setting as Consensus begins.

The program will feature a daytime workshop and panel series led in partnership with American Crypto Academy, centered on AI governance, policy, risk, responsible use, and practical implementation. The event will also feature keynote remarks from Scott Shay, Chairman of N3XT, whose career has spanned Wall Street, private equity, venture capital, and banking. An evening reception will follow, designed to support substantive discussion and high value relationship building among a vetted audience of market participants.

Rather than prioritizing scale, CryptoMondays and its partners are intentionally shaping the event around the quality of participation, the strength of dialogue, and the caliber of relationships formed ahead of the broader week in Miami. Attendance will remain limited and approval based, with final event details shared directly with confirmed guests.

“This event is being built with intention,” said Julie Lamb Global Senior Advisor for CryptoMondays and Founder of NFT VIP. “We're bringing together the right mix of institutional voices, investors, founders, and operators in a setting designed for real conversation, strong alignment, and meaningful connection as Consensus week begins.”

“We wanted the daytime sessions to feel substantial, timely, and useful for the people shaping strategy inside their organizations. The focus is on practical AI governance, responsible use, and the kinds of discussions institutions and leadership teams need to be having now,” said Ivan Dimov, CEO CryptoMondays Fort Lauderdale and CMO, American Crypto Academy.

Scott Shay, featured keynote speaker and Chairman of N3XT, is a businessman, thought leader, and accomplished author whose career has spanned Wall Street, private equity, venture capital, and banking. He served as a Managing Director at Salomon Brothers and Ranieri Partners and played a leading role in the founding of four banks, including Bank United of Texas, Merrick Bank, and Signature Bank, which grew to approximately $110 billion in assets. Through N3XT, Shay continues to focus on next generation banking services and financial innovation.

As part of this official opening event alignment, CryptoMondays will also share a dedicated Consensus registration link and a 20 percent discount code for conference attendees. A separate RSVP page for the May 4 event has been released by CryptoMondays, with requests reviewed on an approval basis to preserve the intended quality and composition of the room.

Additional programming details, confirmed speakers, and approved guest information will be shared directly with accepted participants and strategic partners.

For more information, RSVP consideration, and Consensus registration details, visit:

Click here for CryptoMondays Consensus: https://luma.com/CryptoMondaysConsensus2026

Click here for discounted Consensus tickets: https://go.coindesk.com/4sKKBoh

20% Discount code: CRYPTOMONDAY20

About CryptoMondays

CryptoMondays is a global platform convening founders, investors, operators, and industry leaders across digital assets, blockchain, AI, and emerging technology. With strong chapters in major markets around the world, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Wall Street, CryptoMondays is known for curated events, strategic programming, and relationship driven access designed to bring the right people into the right rooms at the right time.

Since starting as a Meetup in NYC on January 8th, 2018, CryptoMondays has grown into the largest IRL community in web3. The CryptoMondays community includes 150,000+ members worldwide spread across 60+ active chapters in 18 countries. The organization also includes an Advisory Service with over 400 Web3 experts, weekly thought leadership session and MonDAI, its community building AI Agent.

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