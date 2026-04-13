CPAB Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB), Canada’s public company audit regulator, today announced changes to its Board of Directors, including a new appointment and the retirement of a long-serving director.

CPAB recently welcomed Charlene Ripley, who was appointed to the Board effective March 13, 2026. Ms. Ripley is a Vancouver-based lawyer and experienced public company executive and corporate director. She currently serves on the Human Resources Committee and is Chair of the Governance and Sustainability Committee at Keyera Corp. Her appointment reflects CPAB’s continued focus on strong governance and diverse expertise on its board.



“As Canada’s independent audit regulator, CPAB plays a critical role in contributing to public confidence in the integrity of financial reporting,” said Richard Payette, Chair of CPAB’s Board of Directors. “Charlene brings valuable experience and perspective to the board, and we are pleased to welcome her as CPAB continues to advance audit quality in the public interest.”

CPAB also thanks Julie Dickson, O.C., a recipient of the Order of Canada, who retired from the Board effective April 2, 2026, following nine years of service. Since joining the board in 2017, Ms. Dickson has brought deep regulatory expertise, sound judgment, and a strong commitment to the public interest, including through her work on CPAB’s Risk and Audit Committee. A former Superintendent of Financial Institutions of Canada, she has held senior roles with leading domestic and international regulatory bodies.

“Julie has been a deeply respected member of our board,” said Mr. Payette. “Her judgment, integrity, and commitment to the public interest made a lasting contribution to CPAB’s work.”

CPAB’s Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the organization’s mandate to contribute to public confidence in the integrity of financial reporting of reporting issuers in Canada. Board members are appointed by the Council of Governors and bring a diverse range of experience in regulation, governance, finance, and public policy.

About CPAB

The Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB) is Canada’s independent, public company audit regulator. Charged with overseeing audits performed by registered public accounting firms, CPAB contributes to public confidence in the integrity of financial reporting and is committed to protecting Canada’s investing public. CPAB promotes audit quality through proactive regulation, robust audit assessments, dialogue with domestic and international stakeholders, and practicable insights to inform capital market participants and contributes to public confidence in the integrity of financial reporting. CPAB has offices in Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.

For more information:

Canadian Public Accountability Board

media.relations@cpab-ccrc.ca