Rachio Bundles a Free Zone Upgrade Kit with Every Smart Sprinkler Controller Purchase

DENVER, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rachio today announced that customers who purchase a Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller will receive a free Zone Upgrade Kit. Each kit includes nine Rain Bird Rotary Nozzles designed to improve coverage and reduce water waste in one irrigation zone.

Upgrading a sprinkler system usually means buying a controller and nozzles separately, not knowing if they will really work together well. Rachio is bundling Rain Bird Rotary Nozzles directly with its smart sprinkler controller, so homeowners get everything they need for a smarter, more efficient zone in one purchase at one price. This free zone upgrade is only available on rachio.com.

Zone Upgrade Kits are available in three configurations based on the distance between sprinkler heads: small, medium, and large. Homeowners with narrow strips of grass can also select a kit tailored to that single zone layout.

Once installed, the Rain Bird Rotary Nozzles work with the Rachio controller to automatically generate optimized watering schedules based on zone characteristics, helping reduce water waste and support healthier landscapes. This ultimately helps the homeowner save money on water bills.

"Homeowners want to save water and lower their bills, but the path to a better irrigation system can feel complicated," said Rob Denton, Rachio's marketing director. "We're making it simpler by putting the right tools in one place, so you can buy with confidence and start saving from day one."

Availability

Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controllers with a free Zone Upgrade Kit are available for a limited time exclusively on rachio.com at this URL: https://rachio.com/products/rachio-3-rain-bird-nozzles. (Note: Not every controller purchase is eligible for free kits, it must be purchased via that link.)



Kits are available in small, medium, and large zone configurations, with a grass strip option for narrow lawn areas.

About Rachio

Rachio, a Rain Bird company, develops smart irrigation solutions that help homeowners manage outdoor water use more efficiently. By combining connected hardware, intelligent software, and weather data, Rachio delivers more precise, convenient, and sustainable landscape irrigation.