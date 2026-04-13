Banijay Group: weekly share transactions

 | Source: Banijay Group N.V. Banijay Group N.V.

Press Release

Paris – 13 April 2026

Share Transactions Disclosure

Banijay Group N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 06 April 2026 to 10 April 2026 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder’s annual meeting on 22 May 2025.

Trade DateSideTotal Daily Volume (Number of Shares)Average PriceAmount of TransactionsMarket Identification Code
2026-04-07BUY7258.5601386 206.10XAMS
2026-04-07SELL2078.5986471 779.92XAMS
2026-04-08BUY6228.5579425 323.04XAMS
2026-04-08SELL8838.5738177 570.68XAMS
2026-04-09BUY13388.38786211 222.96XAMS
2026-04-10BUY508.380000419.00XAMS
2026-04-10SELL6098.4167825 125.82XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company’s website (https://group.banijay.com/liquidity-agreement/) under the section « Investors ».

Agenda

Q1 2026: 18 May 2026

Investor Relations

investors@group.banijay.com

Press Relations

banijaygroup@brunswickgroup.com  

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group’s activities include Content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), Live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and Online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe’s fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2025, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4.9bn and €961m respectively.
Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).


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