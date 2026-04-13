Commvault Systems, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Commvault Systems, Inc. (“Commvault" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:CVLT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via http://portnoylaw.com/commvault-systems-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Commvault’s stock price plummeted $40.23 per share, or 31.1%, to close at $89.13 per share on January 27, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a January 27, 2026, report detailing the Company’s financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of a significant slowdown in a high-growth business segment that had previously been a cornerstone of the Company's bullish narrative.

Specifically, the Company revealed that its "SaaS ARR growth" was 40%, reaching $364 million for the period ended December 31, 2025. This performance was characterized by Bloomberg Intelligence as a "meaningful deceleration from 56%" reported by Commvault in the preceding second quarter of fiscal 2026. The decline was further exacerbated by concerns regarding the quality and sustainability of the reported figures, as management disclosed that “60% of our deals actually closed in the last few weeks of the quarter.” The revelation of this sharp growth cooling and the heavy reliance on last-minute deal closures led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the diminished growth trajectory and heightened execution risk.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising