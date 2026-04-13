Rent Water Purifier in Hyderabad Instead of Buying in 2026: Rentomojo Highlights Rising AMC (Annual Maintenance Charges) Driving Shift to Rentals

BENGALURU, KA, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - April 13, 2026 - -

Rentomojo, a furniture and appliance rental platform operating across India, reports growing demand for water purifier rentals in Hyderabad, as urban households reassess the financial and operational implications of ownership, particularly the recurring burden of annual maintenance charges (AMC).

As Hyderabad continues to expand across residential hubs such as Gachibowli, Kondapur, Hitech City, and Financial District, a large segment of its population consists of working professionals and families living in rental housing. For many of these households, setting up essential appliances like water purifiers involves evaluating not just upfront purchase costs, but also long-term maintenance commitments.

A standard RO or UV water purifier in India typically costs between ₹15,000 and ₹20,000. However, what many consumers increasingly factor into their decision is the ongoing AMC (annual maintenance charges), which can range from ₹4,000 to ₹6,000 per year. Over a period of three to five years, these AMC costs can significantly increase the total cost of ownership.

This has led to a growing number of users asking practical questions such as: "Should I rent or buy a water purifier in Hyderabad?", "What is the AMC cost of a water purifier over time?", and "Is renting a water purifier cheaper than buying?" These queries reflect a broader shift in how consumers evaluate essential household infrastructure.

Subscription-based rental models are emerging as an alternative that addresses both upfront costs and recurring AMC expenses. Instead of purchasing a unit and separately managing AMC contracts, users can opt for a monthly rental plan that includes access to the purifier along with servicing and filter replacements, eliminating the need for separate annual maintenance payments.

Rentomojo attributes the rise in demand in Hyderabad to this growing awareness around AMC as a hidden cost of ownership. "Customers are no longer just comparing purchase price versus monthly rent—they are factoring in AMC and the effort required to maintain the appliance over time," said a company spokesperson. "In many cases, AMC effectively turns ownership into a recurring cost model, similar to rental, but with less flexibility."

Mobility is another key factor influencing this shift. Hyderabad's workforce frequently relocates due to job changes and housing upgrades, making it less practical to invest in appliances that require ongoing AMC commitments. Transporting owned water purifiers, reinstalling them, and maintaining active AMC coverage across locations can add complexity.

Rental models simplify this process by allowing users to move their appliances within the city without managing separate service contracts. This is particularly relevant for renters who may change homes every one to two years.

Another important consideration is cost predictability. Ownership involves not just AMC, but also unexpected servicing needs outside contract coverage. In contrast, rental plans typically provide a consistent monthly cost that includes maintenance support, reducing uncertainty around expenses.

Beyond individual households, water purifier rentals are also seeing adoption among landlords, co-living operators, and small businesses managing multiple units. For these users, avoiding multiple AMC contracts and consolidating appliance costs into a single operating expense can simplify operations.

Rentomojo's water purifier rental service in Hyderabad includes doorstep delivery, installation, and periodic servicing support, along with filter replacements at defined intervals. The company operates on a postpaid billing model, with customers invoiced after usage and a refundable deposit required at onboarding. Flexible tenure options allow users to align usage with their housing timelines.

The growth of water purifier rentals in Hyderabad reflects a broader trend across urban India, where consumers are increasingly evaluating access-based models over ownership. As questions around AMC, long-term costs, and flexibility become more prominent, rental solutions are emerging as a practical alternative.

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While purchasing continues to remain relevant for long-term homeowners, many urban residents are now asking whether it makes financial sense to commit to both upfront costs and recurring AMC—particularly when rental models offer a way to avoid both. For more information, visit https://www.rentomojo.com/hyderabad/appliances-on-rent

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For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:



Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068